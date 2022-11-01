Just Listed: Rehabbed Trinity in Queen Village

This trinity, one of a cluster located across from Weccacoe Playground, has modern amenities and traditional trinity charm.

It can be surprising how roomy a trinity can look and feel.

But even though trinities remain “the original tiny houses,” this city has a goodly number of big little ones like this Queen Village rehabbed trinity house for sale.

The trick to pulling this off: A basement in which you can stick the kitchen and clean, simple, unfussy design on the upper floors that keeps as much of the space as possible looking open.

To demonstrate how this works, let’s start in the basement of this house instead of on the main floor.

Downstairs we find the eat-in kitchen, a space big enough to hold a table for two as well as the stacked washer and dryer. It also has enough room to hold lots of cabinets and a full set of stainless-steel kitchen appliances.

Up on the main floor, we find a living room made more inviting by the exposed-brick full-height fireplace next to its built-in bookshelves as well as the French doors connecting it to the rear patio.

One unusual feature of this trinity is that it has a bathroom on both of its upper two stories — a full bath on the second and a powder room on the third.

The bathrooms give both upper floors L-shaped floorplans, but the owner has made the most of both of them.

The second floor does double duty: The larger part of the L serves as a nursery (it would also make a good guest bedroom) while the part by the stairs holds a home office workspace. This floor also contains closets for both bedrooms.

The top floor is all bedroom, save for the powder room. It also has a full-height exposed-brick fireplace. Plus it has a vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan.

Behind all this cuteness is an equally cute rear patio fenced with wood and paved with brick.

Its location is almost as charming as the house itself. It sits on the stretch of Leithgow Street that borders Weccacoe Playground on its east side. This means your kid (assuming you have one or will after you move in) will have a convenient place to play, not to mention a great grade school to attend, as this Queen Village rehabbed trinity house for sale lies in the Meredith School catchment.

Many other attractive places surround this house. Mario Lanza Park, Jefferson Square, Sacks Playground, South Street, Head House Square, the Delaware riverfront, Bainbridge Green, the Mummers Museum and the Italian Market all lie within walking distance of here. Three nearby SEPTA bus routes can take you to places further afield.

As if you needed further proof that good things come in small packages.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 816

SALE PRICE: $350,000

817 S. Leithgow St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Deb Weidman-Phillips | Long & Foster Real Estate]