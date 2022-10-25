Just Listed: Renewed Trinity in Queen Village

Love the Mummers? You’ll love this house’s location. Love 19th-century character? You'll get loads of that as well, but you will also get modern amenities and style.

Want proof that the real estate market cooldown many of us had been hoping for has arrived in full force?

Consider this listing, the first trinity to be listed for sale in Philadelphia in almost two months.

During the white-hot pandemic-driven real estate boom, reports surfaced of sellers holding off putting their homes on the market because they feared they wouldn’t be able to afford a replacement once their current digs sold.

Trinity owners especially got caught in this bind. Since they often sell in order to buy bigger houses, the price run-ups meant they wouldn’t have enough to afford them once their homes sold.

This listing, then, may signal that things are cooling off enough for trinity owners to get back into the market. And if the houses they put up for sale are as nice as this one is, their buyers will be getting outstanding value.

Even if, as is the case here, the per-square-foot price for this Queen Village renewed trinity house for sale is a little high.

Because in this case, the sale price buys a 160-year-old trinity that got a total refresh in 2018. Architect Timothy Kerner of Terra Studio gave it a makeover that made it more like its traditional self while at the same time giving it modern flair and amenities.

The main floor shows off the house’s strong bones. It exposed the brick in the stairwell, refinished the original hardwood floors, and gave its decorative fireplace a rustic-yet-modern mantel.

Down in the basement, the eat-in kitchen got a more thoroughly modern rebuild, with contemporary cabinets and stainless-steel appliances installed beneath its beamed ceiling. And with cabinets on three of its four walls, it has plenty of room to store your cookware, dinnerware, glassware, small appliances and food.

The second floor features an open bedroom and the bathroom.

Like the kitchen, the bathroom is totally modern.

So are the stacked full-size washer and dryer in the bedroom closet.

The bedroom also has built-in shelves and a work desk that make it an ideal home office.

And on the top floor, the primary bedroom has ample closets and a vaulted beamed ceiling. (Note also that, instead of grab bars, the trinity staircase has a handsome hardwood railing.)

What this Queen Village renewed trinity house for sale lacks in outdoor space, the neighborhood makes up for. Three parks and playgrounds — Shot Tower Recreation Center, Jefferson Square and Sacks Playground — all lie within a two-block walk.

The Delaware riverfront and its big-box Valhalla are also conveniently close. Need furniture? Depending on your tastes and budget, you can get it at Ikea or Raymour & Flanagan, both on South Columbus Boulevard just a little ways from here. And in the opposite direction seven blocks down Washington Avenue, the Italian Market should satisfy your hunger for good food and quality ingredients, not to mention the Asian and Mexican grocers and eateries on the way there. In addition, SEPTA bus routes 25, 57 and 64 all pass within a block or two of this house for when you need to venture further away.

And if you love to get caught up in the revelry of the Mummers, living here puts you in the center of it all: Two Street and the Mummers Museum are just around the corner.

Put all this together, and this old new house becomes even more attractive than it looks in these pictures.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 693

SALE PRICE: $340,000

1023-A E. Moyamensing Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Jackie Dabrowski | Space & Company]