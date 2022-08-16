On the Market: Expanded Trinity in Fairmount

This well-loved house is move-in ready — or you could update it if you prefer.

This week’s featured trinity has been on the market for a while — almost 100 days, to be exact.

If you’re looking for a sign that the real estate market is cooling down, this is a good one, for this Fairmount classic trinity house for sale looks like it’s in good condition and priced right.

This house’s occupant has clearly made good use of every square foot of space in this expanded trinity, stamping it with their personality in the process. The living room on the first floor has a large window and built-in bookshelves.

Behind it, the galley-style kitchen has plenty of storage space, a modern gas range, a dishwasher and a refrigerator. The storage unit against the rear wall, I suspect, did not come with this trinity.

And behind the kitchen sits a rear patio surrounded by a wooden fence.

The position of the staircase, the location of the kitchen and the configuration of the second floor lead me to conclude that this is an expanded trinity. The second-floor bedroom has an L shape because the spiral stairs connect to a hallway. It’s currently being used as a home office.

That hallway runs from the stairs back into the ell, where you will find a closet on one side and the bathroom on the other.

The final confirmation that this is an expanded trinity takes the form of the primary bedroom on the top floor. It’s the only room in the house that has windows on two sides — and the rear window is right next to the staircase.

The listing also states that this Fairmount classic trinity house for sale has a washer and dryer. Not seeing any evidence of them on these three floors, I assume they are located in the unfinished basement.

This house also has a great location, especially if you enjoy Fairmount Park. Poplar Street, which runs just a few steps to the north of this house, heads directly into the park about four blocks from here. And if you buy this house, you will be just one block south of Girard Avenue in Brewerytown, which is lined with eclectic shops and great places to eat and drink. An Aldi supermarket and a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store are located at the west end of the business strip at 31st Street, and SEPTA bus and trolley routes surround you to take you wherever you want to go outside the neighborhood.

Now, why hasn’t this house sold yet? For starters, the answer might lie in the reason I referred to this house’s “occupant” rather than its owner. Those people may not be one and the same, for this house is being sold by Philly Living’s property management division. That suggests to me that this house is being sold on behalf of an owner who rents it out.

That may also explain why this house is being sold as-is. You can definitely move right in if you want, but it also looks like this house could use a little updating, possibly including air conditioning. That means it might actually cost you a little more than its asking price.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 826

SALE PRICE: $235,000

891 N. Taney St., Philadelphia, PA 19130 [Jamie Golden and Joshua Corbin Araujo | Philly Living Management Group, LLC via Keller Williams Philly/Philly Living]