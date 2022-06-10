Just Listed at the Shore: Dutch Colonial in Cape May

Just steps from Queen Street Beach, this handsome, well-maintained house has everything you need for a relaxing Shore visit.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Cape May is best known among architecture buffs for its extensive collection of Victorian houses, guest houses and hotels. But it is possible to find fine examples of other styles in the city at the very southern tip of the Garden State.

Take this Cape May Dutch Colonial house for sale, for instance.

It sits on a street parallel to and one block inland from Beach Avenue, making it convenient for anyone who wants to spend lots of time on the beach.

This shingle-clad house turns the typical Dutch Colonial layout on its side, however. It begins with a welcoming front porch with a retractable awning.

The front door leads from that porch not to a center entrance hall, but directly into the living room. The L-shaped living room’s fireplace is nestled within the main staircase.

A large open archway separates the living room from the dining room, where large bay windows let plenty of natural light flow in. The door at the back leads to the back porch and yard.

A pass-through window from the kitchen makes serving meals a breeze. Cooking them will also be a joy, as the kitchen is outfitted with a full complement of up-to-date stainless-steel appliances.

Those appliances include a wine fridge next to the service stairs, which connect all three floors of this house. On the other side of those stairs you will find a laundry room, half bath and side entrance.

Three bedrooms and two full baths make up the second floor. The primary bedroom suite overlooks the backyard.

Its large bay window is divided between the bedroom on one side and a sitting room on the other.

And its en-suite bath has that classic 1920s look, yet is thoroughly up to date.

The third floor contains two more bedrooms and a half bath.

The large backyard includes a picnic table, and the covered back porch is kept cooler by awnings.

This handsome Cape May Dutch Colonial house for sale is just steps from Queen Street Beach and the restaurants and shops that line its boardwalk. The downtown Washington Street Mall is a little further away but still walkable.

And it comes with everything you see in these photos, thanks to the bang-up job First Street Studio did with the interior design — one of several recent upgrades made to this house.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 2 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,489

SALE PRICE: $3,300,000

OTHER STUFF: This house also has a full basement where you can store all your beach and water-sports gear. And it has two parking spaces.

1016 Stockton Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204 [Gail Wilsey-Morrison | Long & Foster Real Estate]

Updated June 11th, 2:09 p.m., to correct the address.