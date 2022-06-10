News

Just Listed at the Shore: Dutch Colonial in Cape May

Just steps from Queen Street Beach, this handsome, well-maintained house has everything you need for a relaxing Shore visit.

By ·
house for sale cape may dutch colonial exterior front

A typical Dutch Colonial house has its main entrance on its broad side. This very original Dutch Colonial at 1026 Stockton Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204 has its front door on its end, and an unusual layout as a result. | Cape May County MLS images via Long & Foster Real Estate

Cape May is best known among architecture buffs for its extensive collection of Victorian houses, guest houses and hotels. But it is possible to find fine examples of other styles in the city at the very southern tip of the Garden State.

Take this Cape May Dutch Colonial house for sale, for instance.

It sits on a street parallel to and one block inland from Beach Avenue, making it convenient for anyone who wants to spend lots of time on the beach.

house for sale cape may dutch colonial front porch

Front porch

This shingle-clad house turns the typical Dutch Colonial layout on its side, however. It begins with a welcoming front porch with a retractable awning.

house for sale cape may dutch colonial living room

Living room

The front door leads from that porch not to a center entrance hall, but directly into the living room. The L-shaped living room’s fireplace is nestled within the main staircase.

house for sale cape may dutch colonial dining room

Dining room

A large open archway separates the living room from the dining room, where large bay windows let plenty of natural light flow in. The door at the back leads to the back porch and yard.

house for sale cape may dutch colonial kitchen

Kitchen

A pass-through window from the kitchen makes serving meals a breeze. Cooking them will also be a joy, as the kitchen is outfitted with a full complement of up-to-date stainless-steel appliances.

house for sale cape may dutch colonial kitchen

Kitchen

Those appliances include a wine fridge next to the service stairs, which connect all three floors of this house. On the other side of those stairs you will find a laundry room, half bath and side entrance.

primary bedroom suite

Primary bedroom suite

Three bedrooms and two full baths make up the second floor. The primary bedroom suite overlooks the backyard.

primary bedroom suite

Primary bedroom suite

Its large bay window is divided between the bedroom on one side and a sitting room on the other.

primary bathroom

Primary bathroom

And its en-suite bath has that classic 1920s look, yet is thoroughly up to date.

The third floor contains two more bedrooms and a half bath.

backyard

Backyard and exterior rear

back porch and yard

Backyard from back porch

The large backyard includes a picnic table, and the covered back porch is kept cooler by awnings.

This handsome Cape May Dutch Colonial house for sale is just steps from Queen Street Beach and the restaurants and shops that line its boardwalk. The downtown Washington Street Mall is a little further away but still walkable.

And it comes with everything you see in these photos, thanks to the bang-up job First Street Studio did with the interior design — one of several recent upgrades made to this house.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 2 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,489

SALE PRICE: $3,300,000

OTHER STUFF: This house also has a full basement where you can store all your beach and water-sports gear. And it has two parking spaces.

1016 Stockton Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204 [Gail Wilsey-Morrison | Long & Foster Real Estate]

Updated June 11th, 2:09 p.m., to correct the address.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. On the Market in the Poconos: Unfinished Cresco Victorian House for Sale

  2. Just Listed: Young Doylestown Craftsman House for Sale

  3. Just Listed: Society Hill Modern Colonial Townhouse for Sale

  4. Just Listed at the Shore: Cape May Dutch Colonial House for Sale

  5. Just Listed: Stone Harbor New Construction Oceanfront House for Sale