Just Listed: Trinity With Side Yard in Fairmount

This renovated trinity is great for entertaining as well as living, thanks to its well-equipped kitchen and large, shaded side patio.

This Fairmount renovated trinity house for sale stands apart from most other trinities in a number of ways.

For starters, the row of houses it’s attached to is actually located around the corner from it. But since this one fronts on Aspen Street rather than Taylor Street, what would have been its backyard becomes its side yard instead.

That makes it part of a unique indoor-outdoor duo that includes its very well-thought-out main-floor kitchen.

That kitchen boasts features found in houses selling for much more than this one. Like a pot filler over its stove, loads of cabinet space, an island with bar seating, a hanging pot-storage rack, and a built-in workstation next to the door leading to the side yard.

All this, and it has room for a table for two, too.

That side yard makes storing your bike (and your trash until pickup day) easy and convenient. Its brick pavement and wood fence make it attractive. So does its magnolia tree, which also makes it cooler in the summer. And speaking of cooler, every room in this house has a ceiling fan and a ductless mini-split air conditioner to help with that task, while radiators provide heat on cold days.

The living room and bathroom share the second floor, with each taking up about half the floor. The stairway leading up to this floor from the main floor has an exposed brick wall.

And both the living room and the bathroom have a vintage pressed-tin ceiling.

The top-floor bedroom doesn’t. But it does have two large closets along its rear wall, as well as space for a home office.

You will also find the laundry and lots of storage space in its partly finished basement.

Something else you should find yourself doing if you make this Fairmount renovated trinity house for sale yours is getting out into the neighborhood a lot. Fairmount Avenue, which is lined with shops, restaurants and neighborhood hangouts, is just one block to your south. And just a little ways beyond that, you will find the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Eakins Oval and the beginning of the Kelly Drive pedestrian/bike path. That path leads past Boathouse Row and continues all the way to East Falls, Manayunk and beyond.

Which makes this comfortable trinity a great choice for anyone who enjoys getting out as much as staying in.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 840

SALE PRICE: $325,000

2429 Aspen St., Philadelphia, PA 19130 [Stacy Sanseverino | Keller Williams Philly]