Just Listed: Mountaintop Contemporary in Malvern

This mid-century modern house has been well maintained over the years and makes the most of its sloping lot.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Love the clean, sleek looks of contemporary and modernist houses?

Want one that sits amidst woods on top of a mountain?

Then you want this Malvern contemporary mountaintop house for sale. Perched atop Valley Forge Mountain, it offers beauty, style and comfort inside and out. In back, a wraparound balcony and a lower-level patio offer great views from just about everywhere inside and outside of the house.

But it also presents a comely face to visitors with its front door.

The foyer leads into an open living and dining room lined on one side with sliding glass doors leading to the balcony.

The living-room side of the space has a full-height brick wood-burning fireplace and a planter with uplighting.

Note, however, that the main living area is not totally open: a divider with a pass-through window separates the dining room from the kitchen.

However, the vaulted ceiling with its large central beam does tie together all three rooms. The eat-in kitchen features black appliances and lighting that complement the contemporary medium-brown wood cabinetry. The butcher-block table in the middle also doubles as work space.

As all four of this house’s bedrooms are also on the main floor, it’s set up for single-floor living as well.

A home office off the foyer has a corridor connecting it to the primary bedroom.

The primary bedroom and one of the other three bedrooms on the main floor have en-suite baths.

The other two have use of a hall bath. One of those bedrooms is currently configured as a den.

This layout leaves plenty of room on the lower level for a spacious family room that’s perfect for entertaining as well as relaxation.

In addition to built-in bookshelves and a second full-height fireplace, the family room has a wet bar with retro counter and seating.

The lower level also contains a powder room, a garden/workshop room, the laundry room, an unfinished storage room and the built-in two-car garage.

Behind all of this are a lower-level patio and a sloping lawn framed by trees.

And in the side yard you will find your own private tennis court.

You will also find more recreational opportunities nearby. You can go hiking in Valley Forge National Historical Park, swimming at the Valley Forge Mountain Swim Club and golfing at the nearby Phoenixville Country Club. And since you love contemporary design, you will no doubt want to visit the Wharton Esherick Museum right across the street (Don’t forget to make reservations in advance).

Its large 3.1-acre lot ensures privacy, yet at the same time, this house is convenient to many employment and shopping centers, including Valley Forge, Chesterbrook and King of Prussia.

All these things make this Malvern mountaintop contemporary house for sale one fantastic find for lovers of mid-century modern style.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,184

SALE PRICE: $1,250,000

OTHER STUFF: The house lot actually consists of two parcels: a 1.7-acre lot in Tredyffrin Township, on which the house sits, and a 1.4-acre lot on Country Club Road in Schuylkill Township.

1555 Horseshoe Trail, Malvern, PA 19355 [Shawn Silcox Corr | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]