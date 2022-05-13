Just Listed in the Poconos: Contemporary in Tobyhanna

This house in a gated resort community offers style and comfort for a modest price. And there are lots of things to do both within and beyond the gates.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

One of the great things about buying vacation homes in the Poconos is that so many of them offer very nice features at very reasonable prices.

Take this Tobyhanna contemporary house for sale, for instance.

Not quite 35 years old, this house has been well maintained and updated since it was built in 1988.

The centerpiece of this house is its living room. Its vaulted ceiling soars to the second floor, where a loft balcony overlooks the electric fireplace and its found-wood surround.

A new kitchen with bar seating is open to the living room. Next to that kitchen sit a bedroom and a full bath with a walk-in shower.

Along with the loft, the second floor contains two bedrooms and one full bath. The primary bedroom also has a soaring vaulted ceiling.

The second-floor bathroom boasts cedar-plank walls and a soaking tub.

Down below, the semi-finished basement contains a large bonus room that currently serves as a family room. It has a table with bar seating for six, and a wood stove for heat.

This house is located in the gated community known as A Pocono Country Place. This resort community has it all: four swimming pools, three clubhouses, two lakes, one swimming beach, multiple tennis courts, basketball courts and playgrounds, two baseball fields, a miniature golf course, paddle boats, kayaks and canoes, a picnic pavilion, community grills and gardens, two boat launch docks, outdoor ping-pong and bag toss, and a full calendar of social activities for all ages sponsored by the property owners’ association.

And if all that isn’t enough, Tobyhanna State Park surrounds the community on three sides, and Dresser Lake Park is just up Route 196 from its entrance. There are also state game lands for hunting and nature preserves within an easy drive of here.

So if you enjoy the active outdoor life and like having lots of choices for recreation and relaxation, it will be hard to find a better value than this Tobyhanna contemporary house for sale.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 2,025

SALE PRICE: $249,900

OTHER STUFF: A homeowners’ association fee of $1,500 per year covers maintenance of roads and common areas and gives you access to all the community amenities. Short-term rentals are allowed. The owner is considering selling the furniture along with the house.

7095 Cypress Lane, Tobyhanna, PA 18466 [Dominick J. Sacci | Pocono Mountains Real Estate, Inc.]