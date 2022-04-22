Just Listed in the Poconos: Rustic Contemporary Bi-Level on Lake Wallenpaupack

This house is configured in such a way that it could serve as two residences. Its location will make it worth the additional money you will spend fixing it up.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

This week, I have two attractive Poconos houses to show you.

One is a very nice rustic contemporary in good condition. The other is a more run-of-the-mill contemporary house that could stand some renovating.

The funny thing is, both of these residences occupy the same container, namely, this Lake Wallenpaupack rustic contemporary house for sale.

The structure is a classic bi-level built in the mid-1980s. It’s outfitted in such a way that, if you bought it, your family could live on the upper floor and your in-laws or friends on the lower one when you came here on vacation. Or you and your brood could simply occupy the whole thing, as the current owners do.

The main floor is on top, up the flight of stairs from the entrance. It consists of an open main living area, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The living-room portion of the main living area has a beamed vaulted ceiling.

Sliding doors lead from the adjacent dining room to the enclosed sun porch.

And a door leads from the sun porch to an open deck.

The kitchen is in good shape, with bar seating at an L-shaped peninsula.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that about the only things in the kitchen that aren’t 1980s originals are the appliances.

The primary bedroom has two large closets, while the smaller second bedroom has plywood paneling.

The bathroom, likewise an original, is also in good shape, with country-style cabinetry and lighting and a fiberglass tub/shower with glass doors.

At the bottom of the flight of stairs down from the main entrance, you will see this kitchenette. As you can see, it has room for a microwave (or maybe even a regular) oven in it — or you could reconfigure it into a full kitchen by replacing the two-burner cooktop with a small range.

To the right of the stairs is this rec room. Off to one side of it is a small bedroom. And beyond it is a covered screened porch spanning the width of the floor. A larger bedroom and a bathroom with shower and laundry lie to the left of the stairs.

Both porches and the deck look out on this house’s backyard, which slopes downward to the Lake Wallenpaupack shore.

75 feet of that shoreline is your own, and you will find two movable boat slips at its edge.

This Lake Wallenpaupack rustic contemporary house for sale sits on the lake’s upper reaches. Of course, you can go fishing, sailing and boating — even powerboating — on the lake right now. And there are several lakeside recreation areas within a reasonable drive of here.

Frankly, given that it does need some work, I’d say this Lake Wallenpaupack rustic contemporary house for sale might be a tad overpriced. But if you don’t need that kitchenette right away, you can put fixing it up off, and everything else in this house is in good shape, even if some of it could stand some cosmetic improvement. Besides, you’re also paying for the lakeshore that comes with it.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,975

SALE PRICE: $675,000

OTHER STUFF: There’s plenty of room to park your vehicles on the parking pad next to the landward side of the house. It also has a garage and storage shed for your tools and lake toys. A $600 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance of local roads.

1146 Salem Park Lane, Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [Karen E. Rice | Keller Williams Real Estate]