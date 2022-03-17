Just Listed: Renovated Contemporary Ranch Outside Media

The owners put their hearts into making over what was to be their “forever home.” Then life handed them other plans.

Appearances to the contrary notwithstanding, the house you see in the photo above is an Arts and Crafts house.

I’m not referring to the architectural style this time, for clearly, this house in Upper Providence Township just below Crum Creek Reservoir is a contemporary rancher.

What I am referring to is the level of artistry and craftsmanship its owners put into the makeover they gave this Media contemporary ranch house for sale.

Over the course of several years, they added skylights, replaced doors, added large sliding glass doors, reframed windows, replaced the roof, opened up its main floor, redid its kitchen and bathrooms, installed new hardwood floors just last month, and stained every piece of wood you see in these photos by hand. (Save for the floors, that is.)

Yes, including the cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms.

They then chose custom light fixtures with a mix of industrial, traditional and rustic elements to accent the living and recreational spaces.

The result is truly a work of art — one that the owners had planned to call home for the rest of their lives. Unfortunately for them, however, changing work demands have forced them to leave this house for someone else to cherish.

Even though this house sits on a cul-de-sac in a subdivision full of houses on half-acre-plus lots, its wooded hillside surroundings make it feel like it’s all alone out here. Yet it’s actually convenient to lots of things. Besides recreation at Crum Creek Reservoir just up the street, Media’s lively downtown and its many great restaurants are just a mile or so down Bailey Road; turn right at Baltimore Pike, then start looking for a place to park.

Turn left from Bailey Road onto Baltimore Pike, and you’ll be at the Blue Route and Springfield Mall in no time. Continue past downtown Media on Baltimore Pike, and in about a mile you will arrive at Promenade at Granite Run, the shopping mall-turned-live/work/play lifestyle center.

Some of the work the owners had planned to do to this Media contemporary ranch house for sale remained undone when they moved. One of the largest of those projects: turning the two-car garage on the lower level into an actual primary bedroom suite.

Currently, the primary bedroom is on the main floor and shares its bathroom with a second bedroom and your visiting guests. The lower level contains a third bedroom, a full bath and a room that was to have served as a home office but also works as a bedroom.

Adding a fourth — or fifth, should you decide the garage conversion is worth it — bedroom would be as simple as partitioning off space in the rec room, since two windows and a vent are already in place. That space currently serves as a game area, with lighting for a billiard or other game table already installed.

Its owners have put so much love, care, craftsmanship and artistry into this Media contemporary ranch house for sale that it seems to me that the only logical thing for you to do is make it your own “forever home.”

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 2,100

SALE PRICE: $649,900

418 Oak Valley Rd., Media, PA 19063 [Bill Davis | Homestarr Realty]