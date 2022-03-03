Just Listed: Riverside Townhouse in Manayunk

Perched on an island between the canal and the river, this huge townhouse boasts lavish amenities and great views.

Generally speaking, living in Manayunk means living uphill from everything that attracts people from all over to the neighborhood. This means you get great exercise on your way home, and you may even have great views from the roof of your house.

But there are those who would like to have all that (minus the uphill walk) and a river to gaze at, too. A lucky few get to enjoy this view from their apartment balconies in this apartment building on Main Street, downriver from the heart of Manayunk.

An even luckier few get to gaze out on the river from a residence on Venice Island, the spit of land created when the Manayunk Canal was completed in 1819.

Most of those people, however, rent apartments in buildings like that one on Main Street. An even luckier few — 24 households, to be exact — get to see the river flowing right past their front doors.

These people live in townhouses on the riverward side of The Locks, the 60-unit townhouse development that contains this Manayunk luxury townhouse for sale.

And this townhouse is one of those 24. Specifically, it’s the fifth one in the first block of townhouses facing the river in the rendering above.

The townhouses at The Locks boast a raft of amenities few other Manayunk houses have. Here’s what you’ll find in this one:

On the ground floor, a two-car garage is in back, facing the driveway. Facing the river: this study with large windows next to the foyer.

One floor up, the main floor is a single open space that makes both everyday living and entertaining guests easy.

Its living-room end faces the river, where nearly full-height windows face the treetops and let in lots of light. It’s also wired for sound and video with a built-in sound system, 4K HD video projector (hidden in the credenza at right) and roll-down screen.

The dining room fills the space between the living room and kitchen. Next to it sit a powder room, the stairs and an elevator serving all five levels.

The kitchen overlooks Riverside Way, the driveway serving the garages. It features the best of everything: a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf six-burner range, plenty of Shaker cabinets, quartzite countertops and bar seating at its large island. A breakfast nook next to the island also has a dry bar with a beverage fridge.

The third floor contains a guest bedroom suite overlooking the river with an en-suite bath. You’ll also find two more bedrooms and a hall bath on this floor. One of the other two bedrooms currently functions as a home office.

The top floor contains the primary bedroom suite, which is almost an apartment in itself.

Its river-facing bedroom has its own private balcony where you can greet the morning over a cup of coffee.

It also has a bar where you can fix that cup of coffee.

Beyond the bar is a sitting room where you can relax and watch TV or videos.

A corridor leads from the other side of the bedroom to the bathroom at the back, passing a walk-in closet and two smaller closets on the way.

The bathroom is also sumptuously equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub and a separate bench shower stall.

A wraparound roof deck tops everything off. You can also enjoy audio and video entertainment here.

Other high-end features you will find in this Manayunk luxury townhouse for sale include a Savant home automation system and Lutron controls for the lighting and blackout shades.

From here, it’s just steps to the Manayunk Canal towpath, part of the longer Schuylkill River Trail system. Using the trail, you can bike or hike all the way into Center City or out to Valley Forge and beyond.

And a short stroll down Main Street, on the other side of the canal and towpath, takes you to downtown Manayunk, where shopping, dining and entertainment options abound.

Of course, all this will cost you. But with this conveniently located yet tranquil townhouse, you definitely get what you pay for.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,577

SALE PRICE: $1,569,000

OTHER STUFF: A $190 monthly homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the common facilities and grounds.

4582 Riverside Way, Philadelphia, PA 19127 [Michael Sivel and Jennifer Rinella | The Sivel Group | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]