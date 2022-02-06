Just Listed in the Poconos: Contemporary House in Paupack

This fully loaded young house close to Lake Wallenpaupack lets you live “on lake time” in style and comfort.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Built in the 1920s to generate power and control flooding, Lake Wallenpaupack is the largest lake in the Poconos and the second-largest lake that lies entirely within Pennsylvania.

And since its creation, it has done much more than generate power. It has also become one of the most popular recreation destinations in the Poconos thanks to its large size, extensive shoreline and the many recreational opportunities it offers: boating (including powerboating), fishing and swimming in the summer and ice fishing, ice skating and snowmobiling in the winter.

Since you can have fun all year at Lake Wallenpaupack, it is perhaps appropriate that the exterior photos of this Paupack contemporary house for sale were shot this winter.

Located in the Whispering Pines development, this house looks as good in the snow as it does in the sunshine. And it has had one major upgrade between summer and winter:

It got a huge deck with an adjustable pergola cover added to its back.

Inside, it offers stylish comfort and top-drawer amenities no matter what the season.

You enter the house via a hallway that passes between the formal dining room on the right and a home office on the left.

That hallway leads to a spacious living room with a tray ceiling, a full-height stone fireplace, a bar and large windows that let you take in the great views beyond the deck.

On the other side of the stairs next to the bar lie the kitchen and breakfast nook.

The breakfast nook also has a great view of the wooded surroundings from its bay window. A sliding door between it and the kitchen leads to the deck as well as a side porch and breezeway leading to the three-car garage.

And the kitchen features restaurant-quality appliances, a large granite-topped center island, plenty of cabinet space and a butler’s pantry with a coffee bar and wine storage, all easily accessed from the dining room as well.

The main-floor primary suite takes up the opposite end of the house from the kitchen. Its bedroom has a cove ceiling and a seating area next to its bay window overlooking the deck.

Its bathroom got a recent upgrade that added a large steam shower to it.

The other three bedrooms in this house share a hall bath and are located on the second floor. Downstairs, a partially finished basement offers space for both a recreation, game, media or play room and storing your stuff.

This house also offers you privacy all year round. Its 3.26-acre lot is connected to Manor Woods Court by a narrow strip of land between the lots that surround it, and those lots also shield it from Lake Wallenpaupack Road. That road, State Route 507, takes you to Route 6 at one end and I-84 at the other. That means you can get to many destinations in the Poconos and beyond easily, including Hawley, Lords Valley and Scranton.

But given everything you can do on Lake Wallenpaupack, I’ll bet you won’t be driving all that far after you buy this Paupack contemporary house for sale.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 4,831

SALE PRICE: $849,000

OTHER STUFF: This house is not located next to the lake, but the listing copy states that it comes with a boat slip.

108 Manor Woods Court, Paupack, PA 18451 [Lorraine Collins and Pete Helms | Davis R. Chant Realtors]