On the Market in the Poconos: Hilltop Farm in Saylorsburg

This simply handsome contemporary home sits on seven acres of potential with great views.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

If you’ve dreamed of actually living a rural lifestyle, this Saylorsburg farmstead house for sale can make your dreams come true.

That’s because it sits on 7.27 acres of land at the crest of a ridge southwest of Saylorsburg. A satellite image of the area around this farmstead reveals much more cleared land than is typical in a Poconos aerial photo. That in turn suggests that there are a bunch of people around here who raise animals or crops, or would like to.

And much of what you would need to go into farming, especially of the equestrian variety, already exists on this site. There are already two outbuildings, one a carport big enough to accommodate a tractor and another that could easily become a paddock. A fenced-in area near these buildings looks like it may have been a dressage ring in a past life. It wouldn’t take much effort at all to restore or add the facilities you would need to breed horses. Or you could build a small barn on the existing concrete pad and raise small farm animals.

The house itself is modest yet spacious, and it’s in excellent condition thanks to a recent top-to-bottom renovation. It’s designed to take advantage of its ridgetop site by having its main floor elevated one story above the ground. A wraparound, partly covered deck offers great views of the hills that surround you.

The layout of the main floor is such that it really matters little which door you treat as the front door. The stairs to the porch from the ground lead to one door, but the carpeted living room sits next to the other one, on the open-porch side of the house.

One of the house’s three bedrooms sits off the living room, as does a large cedar closet.

The formal dining room lies off the corridor connecting the living room to the everyday living suite.

The up-to-date kitchen lines one wall of this large room, making it possible for you to add an island as well as a dining table and den furniture.

The third bedroom is tucked into one corner of this space. One of the main house’s two full bathrooms sits across from it, next to the other door to the outside.

The primary bedroom lies off the huge basement rec room.

It has a stone floor and wood paneling.

Its bathroom has a stone tile shower and contemporary wood vanity.

An ell off the lower floor with its own entrance contains a one-bedroom guest or in-law suite. The only thing it needs to become an accessory apartment is a kitchen.

In addition to farming potential, you also have the potential to create a really great patio in the backyard opposite the in-law suite entrance. It already has an open shed, a fire pit and a shell for an ornamental pool. With a modest investment, this could become a great outdoor party space by turning the shed into a gazebo with an outdoor kitchen.

There’s also an enclosed pet play area, not to mention views from the ground as nice as those from the porch and deck.

This Saylorsburg farmstead house for sale, then, could be your stepping stone to full-time country living, complete with agricultural pursuits. Or you could leave it pretty much as is and make it a great seasonal retreat — in any season.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 4,250

SALE PRICE: $611,900

136 Dogwood Lane, Saylorsburg, PA 18353 [Sean Esposito | Keller Williams Real Estate – Stroudsburg]