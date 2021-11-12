Just Listed in the Poconos: 177-Acre Farmstead in Pleasant Mount

Want to go all-in on country living in the Poconos? This handsome log house, the centerpiece of a large plot where you can farm, fish and hunt, is the answer to your prayers.

This week, we offer you another book you shouldn’t judge by its cover.

In part, that’s because its owner apparently missed the memo about staging a house for sale. But since the owner is a farmer, they were probably too busy working to either clean things up themselves or hire a stager.

That farmer lives in a unique, distinctive log farmhouse in the northeast corner of Mount Pleasant Township, Wayne County, a mostly-rural township of some 1,439 souls.

This Pleasant Mount log farmhouse for sale sits on a huge plot of land covering 177 acres in that township, a few miles northeast of the village of Pleasant Mount. Here’s what comes with this house:

The house is the little reddish speck near the middle of the right side of its lot. The West Branch of Dyberry Creek, which originates at a small pond across Creamton Drive from here, runs through the lot’s northeast corner, then bends and heads southwest, clipping the northwest corner of the lot, then exiting it and re-enetering on its west end on its way to. Howell Pond, south of here.

You can also see that it includes some cleared land suitable for farming and scores of acres of forest.

Next to the house is a small pond with a dock. A stone path leads to the pond from the large rear deck. You can fish in both this pond and a larger one on the property.

In form, this house resembles a bank barn on the outside, but as this view of the rear shows, it has no place to store farm equipment inside it.

Instead, it contains very civilized living space that has many of the elements of a barn.

These include thick support beams and lofts that can accommodate even more relatives and guests than can fit into its five bedrooms.

The lofts lie on opposite sides of a two-story-high space that contains the living and dining rooms. A bridge passes over the middle of that space. Two bedrooms bracket the smaller loft space.

The living room has a stone fireplace that rises the full two stories.

Sliding doors lead from the dining room onto the full-width rear deck. Part of the deck is covered by a roof; under that roof sits a hot tub.

A second set of sliding doors connects the deck to the family room, which lies beneath the larger loft.

So does the roomy, nicely equipped kitchen.

Two more bedrooms lie beyond the living and dining rooms, and the primary bedroom lies on the other side of the foyer from the kitchen.

The primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. A second full bath sits between the other two main-floor bedrooms. And you will find a garage beneath the primary bedroom.

A set of floating stairs leads from the foyer down to a den next to the basement entrance from the outside.

A second staircase — this one a hybrid wood and spiral steel staircase — leads to the basement rec room, part of which currently has beds in it. That part of the rec room also has a mural celebrating the wildlife in the area.

The rest of the rec room includes a wet bar and a wood-burning stove. It’s currently outfitted for games and media enjoyment. You’ll also find a spacious laundry and a powder room down here.

As you can see, this Pleasant Mount log farmhouse for sale comes with everything a rugged outdoorsy sort might want. You will also enjoy maximum privacy here, as this lot can be accessed only via a long, gated driveway leading from Creamton Road.

And for variety, this huge farmstead is also located near state game lands and several other lakes, including Rock Lake southeast of here.

If you’re looking for a place in the Poconos where you can really get away from it all, you will find it hard to top this one. And if you want a place where you can indulge all your outdoorsy desires, ditto.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5, not including the lofts

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,811

LOT SIZE: 177.4 acres

SALE PRICE: $849,000

2033 Creamton Dr., Pleasant Mount, PA 18453 [Stephen Pachuta | RE/MAX Wayne]