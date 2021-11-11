Just Listed: Updated Victorian in Lambertville

This spruced-up American classic may well be one of the loveliest antiques currently on sale in Lambertville.

Lovers of vintage furniture and decorative objects have made Lambertville s destination rivaling its Pennsylvania sister New Hope. The antiques dealers and restaurants that line North Union Street make it possible to make a day of it in Lambertville, then party your butt off across the Delaware in the adult playground that is New Hope.

But maybe you want something more. Perhaps you might be thinking of making a life of it up this way. In which case, I offer you a gem of an antique: this Lambertville Victorian house for sale on South Union Street.

This house is an American classic dating to the 1890s. Picture-postcard pretty and in like-new condition, it has been well cared for by its owners, who have also added some modern features buyers prize.

The magic starts on its welcoming front porch facing shady South Union Street.

Then it continues through the French doors into the foyer, next to which sits a living room filled with light from its large front and side windows. A wood-burning fireplace surrounded by Mercer tiles adds warmth on chilly nights.

Behind the living room is an equally bright dining room.

And beyond it is an updated kitchen featuring a six-burner gas stove, plenty of storage and china cabinets and a large island with bar seating.

A door leads from the kitchen to an attractive side porch surrounded by a landscaped yard.

Behind the kitchen, a family room features two large windows overlooking the backyard and patio. A powder room under the stairs in the foyer can handle your guests.

The primary suite upstairs also has a porch off of its bedroom. That porch sits atop the one on the main floor and also offers a nice view of this house’s side yard.

Off the bedroom lies a dressing room with a bay window overlooking that yard. This room currently functions as a home office.

And its bathroom got a makeover last year that gave it a huge walk-in shower and traditional vanity.

Two other bedrooms on the second floor share a hall bath.

The third-floor bedroom also uses that bath. It lies under the peaked roof of the front of the house and has roof beams as accents.

You can walk from here to the heart of both downtown Lambertville and the center of New Hope. And your ample side and back yard make outdoor entertaining easy as well.

Put simply, this Lambertville Victorian house for sale is one antique you can use and enjoy every day of the year.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,195

SALE PRICE: $1,125,000

OTHER STUFF: Want even more outdoor space? You can buy the lot in back of this property at 17 Wilson St., too.

50 S. Union St., Lambertville, NJ 08530 [Amelie Escher | Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty]