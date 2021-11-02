Just Listed: Gated Alley Trinity in Washington Square West

Everything about this trinity is charming as all-get-out, from its location on a green gated alley to its side patio and attached sunroom to its Colonial-ish top-floor bedroom.

Here’s a gated alley trinity with a twist: This Washington Square West gated alley trinity house for sale is the only one on its courtyard with its own courtyard.

Actually, it’s a side patio, located on the lot next door to this trinity, which is why it has two unit numbers; the lots are combined into a single deed.

Thanks to that lot, you get not only peace and quiet when entering or leaving this house but also when you’re enjoying its outdoor space. And on top of that, you get a load of charm in a nicely updated, well-maintained compact house.

You find yourself upon entering it in its eat-in kitchen.

The kitchen has a full complement of modern appliances, a breakfast bar that could seat two, and space for a table seating two more. It also has a very attractive blue-and-white patterned tile backsplash.

A side door leads to the greenhouse sunroom, which could function as a living room of sorts.

Another door leads from it to the house’s private courtyard.

Like the shared alley adjacent to it, it has brick paving and is liberally dressed up with greenery.

The second floor contains a small bedroom that works better as a home office space, as here.

It also contains the bathroom, which boasts an authentic clawfoot tub.

The primary bedroom, on the top floor, features a working fireplace, a vaulted beamed ceiling and a closet with extra storage space overhead. The unfinished basement contains the laundry and some storage space.

The peace and quiet come not only from its gated private alley but also from the alley’s location on one of those “little streets” so many people fall in love with. You have a community garden for a neighbor on this block of Waverly, and while the parking lot across the street from it is a bit of a bummer, it is in one of Wash West’s more charming precincts.

This Washington Square West gated alley trinity house for sale is also just steps from Antique Row, Seger Park, Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens and the supermarkets at 10th and South streets. Many fine dining and entertainment options are also a short walk away, as are the Gayborhood and the Avenue of the Arts.

All of this, and charm to boot: what’s not to like about this most attractive trinity?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 573

SALE PRICE: $359,900

1136 Waverly St. #R3 & R4, Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Diane Ray Walsh | eXp Realty, LLC]