On the Market in the Endless Mountains: Mountaintop Hunting Lodge in Brackney

Looking for an honest-to-God rural getaway? This modern-yet-rustic lodge up at the top of the T is just the place.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

If you’re the type that finds the Poconos too crowded, I have the vacation house you’ve been looking for this week.

This Brackney mountaintop hunting lodge for sale sits in the middle of the Endless Mountains, the place where hunters and lovers of the real backwoods go for leisure and recreation.

Located just a few miles south of the New York state line in Susquehanna County, this not-quite-15-year-old house sits in the middle of a 30-acre lot atop a mountain at the end of a third-of-a-mile driveway from the main road.

And because it sits on a mountaintop, you will be treated to scenes like this one at this time of year:

The house itself has a wraparound porch that also lets you take in gorgeous views like that one.

On the inside, it’s covered from top to bottom in knotty pine, giving it that woodsy hunting-lodge charm so prized by many outdoor enthusiasts.

Its main living area has a cathedral ceiling that rises to the full two-story height of the house and combines living and dining spaces.

Decorative objects like the deer-antler chandeliers and the custom iron sculpture in the balcony railing only add to the charm.

So does the live-edge oak breakfast bar in its kitchen.

Owners Daniel and Adrienne Edgar have chosen furniture that complements the hunting-lodge ambience perfectly. You might want to take inspiration from them in figuring out how you will furnish it. The Edgars purchased this house for sale in 2009, when it was two years old; they have used it as their rural getaway from their home in the Lehigh Valley. Wireless technology and remote work make it possible for you to consider this as your year-round home.

Why? Here you will find true peace and quiet. And Adrienne Edgar says that’s precisely what some Philadelphians are looking for: “You’d be surprised how many Philly people we have run into that have either moved full-time from the Philly area or own hunting/vacation homes in the area,” she writes in an email.

She also extols the surrounding area, pointing out that “you’ll find plenty of outdoor adventures in the area, as well as plenty of places to sit and unwind.”

Some of the best outdoor attractions require a bit of a drive from here, but surely that shouldn’t faze you if you’re willing to drive for about three-and-a-half hours to get here from much of the Philadelphia area. Tree-huggers, hikers and hunters alike, for instance, will appreciate Salt Springs State Park, about 20 minutes southeast of here. Its 400-plus acres contain stands of 300-year-old hemlock trees, farm buildings dating to the 1840s and hiking trails through the rocky gorge carved out by Fall Brook and its three waterfalls.

And almost all of the park is open for hunting, plus there are state game lands about 10 minutes southwest of here. But who needs game lands when you can go hunting on your own property?

So, to sum up: Endless mountains with endless vistas. Abundant wild lands and natural features. A handsome lodge with all the creature comforts. And no one nearby to disturb you: Choconut and Apolacon townships, one of which contains this house, have a total of 1,213 residents spread across 43 square miles. That’s 28 people per square mile — real country, folks.

If this Brackney mountaintop hunting lodge for sale sounds like your idea of a great vacation home, you know what to do.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,600

SALE PRICE: $399,000

OTHER STUFF: No oil, gas or mineral rights come with this property. Its sale price has been reduced twice, most recently by $20,000 on July 28th.

2802 Westwoods Rd., Brackney, PA 18812 [Dan Demers | Sell Your Home Services via Zillow]