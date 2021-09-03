Just Listed at the Shore: The Most Affordable House for Sale in Stone Harbor Right Now

“Affordable” is relative, of course. And we’re betting that whoever buys this 1950s cottage replaces it with something grander.

Were this Stone Harbor cottage house for sale located just about anywhere other than Seven Mile Island, I might have headlined this “The Cheapest House for Sale in _________ Right Now.”

But there’s nothing that’s cheap about this throwback to Shore summers past. And I’m betting that this throwback won’t last long after it gets sold.

Why should it? Well, for starters, it represents an age before the Shore-house arms race began. Stone Harbor Borough dates to 1912, but up until sometime in the 1980s, most of the houses here looked more like this one than like the grand mansionettes that line both the beachfront and the bayfront.

And it’s cute, like so many surviving Shore cottages are. It has a vaulted beamed ceiling in its main living area, which is open to the kitchen.

The kitchen is serviceable, but it could use some sprucing up, as the condition of some of its cabinets should indicate. Both it and the living room open onto the front patio entrance.

It has two bedrooms and one full bath.

And it has a brick patio in the back.

So those are the reasons why this Stone Harbor cottage house for sale should stick around. Here’s why it probably won’t:

It sits on a very large lot in Stone Harbor Courts: 50 by 40 feet.

It’s located just a block and a half from both beach and bay and an even shorter distance from the Stone Harbor Bird Sanctuary.

And it has only two bedrooms and one bath. Given how many of us like to invite friends and relatives down to visit when we’re at the Shore nowadays, this house simply can’t meet that demand.

So at the very least, whoever buys this house will likely add onto it. Even more likely: They’ll tear it down and build something bigger in its place.

So feast your eyes on these photos and bid this relic of Shore summers past a fond farewell.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 652

SALE PRICE: $879,000

OTHER STUFF: Surveys of the property are available for those already calling their architect. This house is being sold in as-is condition.

15 Stone Court, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247 [Hugh Merkle | Compass]