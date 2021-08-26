Just Listed: Rebuilt Rowhouse in Grad Hospital

Stamm Development Group took this two-story “workingman’s” rowhouse and turned it into a luxurious, modern three-story stunner.

Many have lamented the lackluster appearance of many, maybe even most, of the new construction houses being built all over Philadelphia. The reasons for the bland facades are many: efficiency, cost savings, simplicity of design. But whatever the reason, the result is the same: buildings that stand out from their 19th-century context, and not in a good way.

There is an alternative, and this Graduate Hospital rebuilt rowhouse for sale shows how it can be done.

As you can see from the photo above, this striking modern rowhouse sits mostly inside the shell of the two-story “workingman’s” rowhouse that was built as part of a row sometime well before 1925, the placeholder date listed in the public records. The detail of the brickwork and the peaked rooflines suggest this house actually dates to the last decades of the 19th century or the first one of the 20th.

The third floor and everything else about this house save one element, however, now date to the early 21st. Stamm Development Group took this facade and built an ultra-modern looker behind it.

That much becomes evident the moment you walk through its front door. There you are immediately greeted by a totally open main floor consisting of a living room in front and a dining room in back, with the kitchen joining the two.

The living room has a gas fireplace on one wall. The other wall is the one original element of the old house left in place: the exposed brick party wall, which has been made new with white paint and the addition of a glass-fronted floating staircase.

The kitchen also sits next to the staircase. It features Viking appliances, a restaurant-quality fume hood, UltraCraft cabinetry and an island with a waterfall countertop and bar seating for four.

The formal dining room lies beyond the kitchen.

Surrounding it on two sides is the split-level side and rear patio, one of three outdoor spaces this house contains. In addition to a raised deck, it has a hookup for a gas grill. The cladding of the rear and side walls is the tipoff that what lies behind the historic facade is a brand-new house.

This house has two en-suite bedrooms: the primary suite and the one in the basement, next to the media/rec room. The two second-floor bedrooms share the hall bath that your guests will also use.

The 100 percent new top floor contains the primary suite. Its bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, distinctive lighting and wall treatments and a huge walk-in closet.

Its bathroom boasts a dual vanity, a soaking tub and a large marble-tile-lined shower with both rain and regular showerheads as well as a handheld body sprayer.

It also has its own private balcony overlooking Christian Street.

And it has a glass-fronted floating staircase all its own.

That second floating staircase leads to the third outdoor space, a private roof deck.

Needless to say, all this luxury has taken this fancier version of the workingman’s rowhouse beyond the reach of today’s working stiffs. But if you have the scratch for it, you will have a gorgeous conversation starter that’s also convenient to the Grays Ferry Triangle. And that makes this Graduate Hospital rebuilt rowhouse for sale a very good deal indeed.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 2,500

SALE PRICE: $1,100,000

2345 Christian St., Philadephia, PA 19146 [Jonathan Silva | Compass]