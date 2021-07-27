On the Market: Trinity-Style Condo in Washington Square West

This handsome unit in Lombard Mews really is a trinity. One of its three floors is buried, that’s all.

Lombard Mews, in the 1100 block of Lombard Street in Washington Square West, is one of the more attractive developments that began to transform this part of the neighborhood in the mid-1960s. A combination of new construction, adaptive reuse and rehabilitation, the project turned a onetime Quaker meetinghouse into apartments, renewed rows of townhouses on 11th, Lombard and Rodman streets, and added some brand-new residences to the mix.

This Wash West Lombard Mews condo for sale is one of those newer dwellings. It’s an attractive trinity that faces Lombard Street and dates to 1967.

“Hold on there,” I hear you saying already. “That condo may be cute, but it can’t be a trinity. It only has two floors.”

Au contraire. This townhouse condo is indeed a true trinity. It has three floors, with one room on each floor, not counting its one and a half baths.

It’s just that one of its three floors is buried.

That buried bottom floor contains the eat-in kitchen. Polished granite tile and an exposed brick wall give it a little extra pizzazz, and ground-level windows give it natural light. It has ample storage space thanks to a storage closet in addition to the cabinets, and it has a gas range. The laundry and a powder room also reside down here.

Your guests can head down from the main-floor living room to use the powder room. It gets even more natural light through its bay window facing Lombard, and it has a gas fireplace. (You can see the trinity stairs reflected in the mirror on the left.)

Finally, one floor up, the primary (and only) bedroom includes its own fireplace, a large walk-in closet and its own en-suite bathroom.

Lombard Mews residents have access to the development’s own nicely landscaped interior courtyard, and you also have Seger Park in the block to its east for outdoor recreation.

Overall, this Wash West Lombard Mews condo for sale couldn’t be more conveniently located. At 11th and South, one block from your front door, you will find a CVS drugstore. Acme and Whole Foods supermarkets face each other across 10th Street, one block to the east of the CVS. Pine Street’s Antique Row, with its array of unique shops and restaurants, lies one block north of here, and Lombard-South station on the Broad Street Line is three blocks to your west.

If you work in University City, the Route 40 bus passes your front door and can get you there quickly. And if you don’t quite feel up to taking the six-block walk to the Reading Terminal Market, you can always hop on the Route 45 bus on 11th Street to get there, or anywhere else you might want to go to the north. Coming back, the 45 drops you off at 12th and Lombard, an equally short distance away.

And you’re also within walking distance of both the Italian Market and the dining and entertainment districts along South Street to your east and west.

That makes this partly-sunken trinity a pretty good home base, doesn’t it?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 941

SALE PRICE: $325,000

OTHER STUFF: A $2,700 annual condo fee covers maintenance and insurance of the common areas and facilities.

1104 Lombard St. (Lombard Mews Unit 43), Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 [Garrett Elwood | Compass]