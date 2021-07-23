Just Listed at the Shore: Updated Traditional House in Margate

This handsome villa on Margate’s bay side retains all its original style yet contains totally up-to-date amenities.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

A few weeks ago, we featured a very well-maintained, very well-preserved classic Shore house in Sea Isle City that channeled the style of bygone years at the Shore.

This Margate updated traditional house for sale may not date back as far as that one — we don’t know for sure when this house was built, but from its exterior appearance, I think it’s safe to say that it precedes the Roaring Twenties — but it too has been very well maintained and preserves its classic Jersey Shore style with just a hint of the Mediterranean about it.

Inside, it looks just as traditional as it does on the outside, but you can tell that it got renewed and refreshed within the very recent past.

Its layout remains unchanged from the original: the double doors in the middle of its covered front porch open onto an open-plan main floor that combines a living room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook.

The living room, dead ahead of you as you enter, has a gas fireplace.

To its right, the kitchen got a major upgrade that features bar seating at its island, a gas cooktop in that island, and up-to-date stainless-steel appliances that include two dishwashers, a two-year-old Sub-Zero refrigerator and a Wolf convection double oven.

To your immediate right as you enter lies the dining area.

And next to it is a bay-windowed breakfast nook next to the kitchen. On the other side of the kitchen is a covered rear deck.

To the left of the front door are a powder room and a home office. This means you could easily make this Margate updated traditional house for sale your year-round home, especially if you’re working from home now. The built-in one-car garage lies just past the study.

Above the main living area on the second floor you will find the primary bedroom suite.

Its very spacious bedroom includes a sitting area.

French doors open from the bedroom onto a private covered deck from which you can watch the sunset.

Its bathroom, like the other bathrooms in this house, also got a modern makeover.

And it also has a dressing area bracketed by dual walk-in closets. Also on the second floor are two more bedrooms and a hall bath.

The third floor contains a single large room that could function as a den, a media room, a playroom or a fourth bedroom. A fourth bathroom is also attached to this room.

While this house has no direct access to the bay, a marina three blocks from here on Jerome Avenue offers boat docks if you want to bring a boat down with you. Margate’s recreation center is just one block away at Jerome Avenue, and you will find the city’s Jewish Community Center, a Catholic church and a synagogue within walking distance. Margate’s downtown is about half a mile from here on Ventnor Avenue, and Lucy the Elephant resides about a mile from here in the other direction. Also very convenient to you: the Margate Boulevard causeway to the mainland, which touches down on the island at the end of Jerome Avenue.

If you don’t have to be right on the beach or bay, this Margate updated traditional house for sale comes close enough. If you want a classic Shore house, it comes even closer. And if you want the modern creature comforts on top of all that, well, you’ve hit the bullseye.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $1,200,000

OTHER STUFF: You can park a second car in the garage driveway and another two on the apron next to the kitchen, which also includes a paver patio. And the house has an outdoor shower.

8500 Fulton Ave., Margate, N.J. 08402 [Mark Arbeit and Sean Tannehill | Mark Arbeit & Co.]