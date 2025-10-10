The Latest From Philly-Area Bridal Salons and an Earring Trend to Share With Your Bestie

Plus: An update from Feast Your Eyes, and other wedding buzz.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

There’s always something exciting going on in Philadelphia’s booming wedding world, whether it’s new venues, inspo from local bakers, or even real weddings to inspire your own. And here, we bring you updates on everything from gowns to beauty to food. For more insight, check out our local wedding guides.

Boutique Buzz

After celebrating 50 years in business and opening a Manhattan store in 2023, Nicole Bridal and Formal Shoppe — now owned by Maria Ansari — is making chic moves. The boutique offers private appointments and trunk shows, plus gowns by hard-to-find designers like Yellow by Sahar. 261 Old York Road, No. 210, Jenkintown.

Known for his ethereal, hand-sewn gowns, Idan Cohen — the namesake behind House of Idan — moved his operations from Tel Aviv to a new couture studio and showroom in Lambertville. Expect floral embroidery, intricate beading, and sexy silhouettes. 204 North Union Street, Suite 4, Lambertville.

Deborah Collins’s 11-year-old the Dress Matters has upgraded to a larger storefront. The Black-owned studio offers looks by designers such as Morilee, attendant dresses, and accessories. 512 Baltimore Pike, Springfield.

Mari Mi Bridal partnered with Spanish designer Pronovias on a shop-in-shop on its lower level. In addition to your pick of the brand’s latest collections, you’ll also have the help of a personal stylist during your appointment. 323 Race Street, Old City.

Model Gabrielle Paoletti has taken her experience on the runway to retail, with the opening of Her Bridal Collective. The lineup is curated by Paoletti, with inclusive sizes and couture brands like Flora. 113 South Wayne Avenue, Wayne.

Set the Scene

Luxury cruise operator Sea Philly has a new package geared toward South Asian couples: One of their vintage wood yachts will be decked out for your baraat entrances or vidaai departures. The vessels can transport six passengers at a time, and the festivities continue at Sea Philly’s event space on the Delaware River, with up to 50 guests. 215 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Society Hill.

Ear Buds

Out: friendship bracelets. In: friendship earrings. Yes, this trend will have you and your person of honor sharing a pair, one earring each. Philly jeweler Lagos has several striking styles for this, such as their sterling silver and diamond lightning bolt drop earrings. Another chic option to treat the whole wedding party? Rent the recently expanded and remodeled suite at Something You Beauty Studio, outfitted with spaces for food and drink and hair and makeup, and a courtyard perfect for pics with your crew. It’s also ideal for group makeup classes, spray tan parties, permanent jewelry parties, or just a night out. 1735 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse; 1616 Lancaster Avenue, Paoli.

To Dine For

When Anthony Lehman purchased decades-old Kensington-based catering company Feast Your Eyes from its original owners in 2023, his goal was to reintroduce the business to the Philly market. By the end of 2024, Lehman had done just that. Among Feast’s accomplishments? Adding three iconic destinations — Vesper Boat Club, Stotesbury Mansion, and Radnor Hunt — to its list of exclusive venues. “We wanted to change the perception of what catering means to people,” he says. “We’re trying to be as good as any restaurant you can pay hundreds of dollars to eat at.” To that end, Lehman and his culinary team share a passion for locally produced ingredients. Today, nearly everything Feast serves is grown or raised within 100 miles, with traditional dishes alongside more imaginative bites — a menu of delicious options for your wedding.

Published as “The 411: Behind the Seams” and “New on the Scene: To Dine For” in the summer/fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

