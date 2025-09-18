Keep the Wedding Fun Going With a Buddymoon in the Finger Lakes

Ditch the one-on-one time — so old-fashioned — and pack up your friends for a trip to New York’s wine mecca.

You’ve just married the love of your life. Surrounded by friends and family, you danced the night away, drinking and hugging and reveling with the closest people in your life. Why not keep the party going?

That’s where the buddymoon comes in. Ditch the one-on-one time — so old-fashioned — and pack up your friends for a trip.

We’re partial to the Finger Lakes, just a four-hour drive from Philly and home to New York’s wine mecca and outdoor serenity. The region is broad, though, so set up camp somewhere central, ideally between Seneca and Cayuga lakes. There are scores of lakefront cabins and houses for rent — dig around and see what fits for a group of your size. Hotel-seekers will want to check out the Inns of Aurora, a collection of historic homes and buildings right on Cayuga Lake (from $325).

After getting settled, head north to Geneva, at the top of Seneca Lake. Grab dinner at Kindred Fare, and be sure to get the cheese board, featuring a selection from nearby Lively Run Dairy. For a nightcap (okay, afternoon cap — they typically close by 5 or 6 p.m.), head to Finger Lakes Distilling Co. The Burdett distillery features one of our favorite gins, Seneca Drums, which is distilled from grapes rather than the typical grains.

The Finger Lakes region is home to the best Rieslings in America; the cool climate and shale-heavy soil produce great grapes. Book a tour through Seneca Lake Wine Trail, or strike out on your own. Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard is ideal for sipping a variety of Rieslings of varying sweetness.

After all that eating and drinking, stretch your legs at Finger Lakes National Forest, New York’s only national forest. And you’ll have more than just your wedding companions on the 30-plus miles of trails — grazing is allowed on the land, so you may be joined by some hungry cattle.

Published as “The Buddymoon: Finger Lakes” in the summer/fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

