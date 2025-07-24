Best of Philly Spotlight: 10 Wedding Vendors for a Dreamy Big Day

Prepping for your celebration will be a breeze thanks to these “I do” experts.

As couples embark on their wedding-planning journey, they’ll need a stellar team to get them from their initial Big Day vision to “I do.” These 10 Best of Philly 2025 wedding vendors will be with you every step of the way when it comes to florals, photography, planning and design, hair styling, and more. Read more below. Happy planning!

NEW BRIDAL BOUTIQUE

Her Bridal Collective

If you want a runway look for your walk down the aisle, head to this Main Line shop owned by model Gabrielle Paoletti. Offerings include sleek pieces by designers like Antonio Gual as well as billowing, avant-garde looks such as a high-low gown with flower embellishments — with matching veil — by Senstudio. 113 South Wayne Avenue, Wayne.

The parties in Donielle Warren’s portfolio are as varied as they are spectacular: a multiday Ethiopian celebration for CNN anchor Rahel Solomon, a Japanese–Indian fusion celebration at the Bellevue Hotel, a Hindu and Jewish union at Bartram’s Garden, a Liberian American soiree at the Switch House — all lushly layered, thoughtfully designed, and expertly executed.

PHOTOGRAPHER

M2 Photography

M2 — led by wife-and-husband duo Melissa and Michael McManus — captures your shared joy with whimsy, sharp eyes, and a love for, well, love. They make naturals out of the camera-shy crowd and works of art out of your journey, whether that’s by snapping an intimate moment with moody elegance and raw emotion, hyping up your dance floor, or even getting you to jump in a swimming hole for an engagement session.

FLORIST

Arrangements Unlimited

While this 50-year-old King of Prussia–based event production biz does a little of everything, we’re particularly impressed with its floral arrangements. Those pressed-flower chargers make such a beautiful statement at a celebration, and it’s the only vendor in the Philly area that offers such a thing for your Big Day.

CATERER

12th Street Catering

When the salad course impresses, you know you’re in for a good night of eating. And when the dessert is a mascarpone mousse made to look like caviar and toast points, you know you’ll never forget the cuisine. (The drinks are tops too!) That’s what you get with this 43-year-old woman-owned catering business, which focuses on sustainability — via carbon-neutral menus and produce grown within 100 miles, including in their rooftop garden — and just added the brand-new Edelman Fossil Park & Museum in South Jersey to its already stellar list of venues. We’re coming to your tasting.

REGISTRY ALTERNATIVE

Home Tonic

Out: basic registries. In: using wedding money to select goods for your new life together at a locally run boutique, like this beloved home and gift shop. Here, you’ll find treasures for your attendants (like jewelry and cute trinket boxes), pieces for your pad (from furniture to small accessories like vases and candlesticks), and inspiration for your wedding decor, courtesy of the store’s tablescapes and interior design vignettes. 28 South State Street, Newtown.

INVITATIONS

TPD Design House

What do Google, Pottery Barn, and Christie’s all have in common? They’ve all worked with TPD Design House, a Main Line creative agency centered on event branding and custom invitations. It’s no surprise that the firm has been a hit with couples who want original, high-concept stationery suites, made with alternative materials such as linen, leather, and wood, and print processes like letterpress, foil stamping, and laser-cutting. 108 West Wayne Avenue, Wayne.

BRIDAL HAIR STYLIST

Aimee Beam On Location Bridal Hair

Every soon-to-be-wed needs a trusted confidante on the Big Day — and we’re not talking about the maid of honor. Thanks to the rise in concierge beauty services, a future marrier can have a hair stylist on hand from morning-of until the last dance. Princeton-based Aimee Beam — who works primarily in the Philly area — offers three hours of extended touch-ups with every booking and an hourly rate for anything after.

NEW VENUE

The Pump House

An underground speakeasy. A massive industrial-chic bar. An even bigger reception space. Plenty of (free) parking. A hotel to put up your guests for the weekend. Flexibility to work with the vendors of your choice. Gorgeous views of the Schuylkill. Oh, and cuisine by famed chef Nicholas Elmi and his team. So, when’s your wedding at the Pump House? 605 Righters Ferry Road, Bala Cynwyd.

IMMERSIVE ENTERTAINMENT

On It Productions

This live entertainment company — the year-and-a-half-old sister brand of BVTLive! — is a one-stop shop for all your experimental, over-the-top Big Day needs. Want photo booths? They’ve got ’em. An interactive on-demand champagne wall? Got it. Live musicians performing in tandem with a DJ? Got that too. As for venue enhancements, the company provides state-of-the-art ceiling and wall lighting design, and even a specialized fog effect. It’s your day — lean in to the drama.

Published in the August 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

