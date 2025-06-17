A “Big Fat Queer Cuban Jewish Wedding” at the Horticulture Center

“If we were making the choice to stand in front of our community and commit to one another, we wanted to do it in our own words."

A couple months ago, we shared with you a quick peek inside three weddings that blended personal touches with cultural traditions. Among those festivities was what Ariel Warmflash and Danielle Berkowitz have deemed their “big fat queer Cuban Jewish wedding” at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center. There were playful elements and sentimental moments, particularly when it came to their twist on reciting their own vows. See their story, photographed by Peach Plum Pear Photo, below.

When it came to planning their Big Day, Ari and Dani — who met at a musical theater bar in Manhattan and got engaged on their five-year anniversary — had a few things in mind. Their day had to be fun, communicate their love story, and be authentic to who they are.

Their ensuing celebration, held in April 2024 at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center, was exactly that.

Case in point: The Bella Vista pair decided to keep their dresses secret from one another till the first look — and the designs ended up complementing each other perfectly. “It felt like one more layer of meant to be,” says Dani.

It was also important to the pair to have their dog, Winnie, at the wedding.

“I kept saying that our wedding is a snapshot of our love and our lives at this moment, and Winnie is such a huge part of that,” says Ari. “The fact that she escaped her collar and ran down the aisle during the ceremony adds to the charm of the day.”

Their vows were also nontraditional.

“Vows are not part of a traditional Jewish marriage ceremony, but it felt so important to us that if we were making the choice to stand in front of our community and commit to one another, we wanted to do it in our own words,” Dani says. “It was one of the most beautiful and intimate moments.”

Olive Street Events, who handled the planning and design, and florist Sebesta Design came together to pull off the romantic, whimsical, and intimate aesthetic of the festivities. The color scheme was alive with muted tones of amethyst, lavender, rose, mauve, slate blue and sage, emerald and hunter greens.

The space, which already is lush with greenery, was accented with pretty centerpieces and a gorgeous installation. Blooms included everything from light blue delphiniums to plum parrot tulips to lavender and plum Japanese sweet peas.

Constellation Culinary Group designed a menu that included the Winnie, a guava basil marg in honor of the couple’s pup, and the 305, a pineapple ginger mojito to nod to Dani’s Miami roots. Appetizers included watermelon and feta, tuna tartare spring rolls, and taco bites; the dinner menu delighted with seared citrus branzino, roasted local farm chicken, and herbed green vegetable risotto.

A non-negotiable: a disco ball, to add playfulness and sparkle to the packed dance floor. The couple’s friend Karina sang the first dance song — “Sunday Kind of Love,” by Etta James — and Carnivále from BVTLive! kept the energy up all night.

What the couple didn’t plan for? How simply magical it all was — something they’ll treasure forever.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Peach Plum Pear Photo | Venue: Fairmount Park Horticulture Center | Event Planning & Design: Olive Street Events | Florals: Sebesta Design | Catering: Constellation Culinary Group | Brides’ Gowns: Stella York from Laura & Leigh Bridal (Dani); Essense of Australia from Van Cleve (Ari) | Rings: WWAKE (engagement rings); Bario Neal (wedding bands) | Hair & Makeup: Something You Beauty Studio | Entertainment: Carnivále from BVTLive! | Mini cannolis: Isgro Pastries | Invitations: Chick Invitations | Transportation: Cescaphe Trolley | Videography: Sweetwater Portraits | Officiant: Deborah Glanzberg-Krainin (rabbi and friend) | Dog Sitter: Furever & Fur Always

