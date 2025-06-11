A Fun, Flirty Engagement Photo Session at La Chinesca

The couple, who describe themselves as awkward giraffes, credit photographer Anthony Page for making them feel at ease.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

La Chinesca practically begs to serve as the setting for a photo shoot. It’s why we snapped our fall fashion feature there back in 2021, and among the reasons why this pair picked it for their engagement photos. Take a look at their story, photographed by Anthony Page, below.

The couple: Maya Torain and Zachary Blackwell

How they met: As with many modern couples, Maya and Zach first connected on Hinge, in 2018. She was studying at Duke, and he was at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. Maya jokingly messaged him, “If I’m still single when you make it to Durham, maybe I’ll go on a date.”

The proposal story: The two were together for about six years before getting engaged. Four of those years were long distance, when Maya was in Philly and Zach in Atlanta. He eventually moved to Philadelphia in February 2024. And in May of that same year, on a trip to Mexico, Zach got down on one knee. “I was completely surprised and think I blacked out for a moment, but it was a resounding yes,” says Maya.

The engagement-session approach: Maya and Zach wanted the setting to feel true to them as a couple. Their photographer suggested that they start at their apartment. Their dog, Ranger, made a cameo.

On the rooftop: The pair credit their photographer for making them feel so comfortable during the shoot, particularly on the rooftop of their apartment: Maya describes them as two awkward giraffes who found each other. She’s almost six feet tall, and Zach is six feet, four inches. “By the middle, we felt like two of America’s Next Top Models!” she says.

The main event: For their other location, they moved to La Chinesca in Callowhill — a go-to eatery for the duo, who love indulging in the wonton chips, tacos, and margaritas. It’s also a good place to de-stress from the week, says Maya.

The attire: Maya and Zach sport athletic-wear 90 percent of the time, so they wanted to find clothing that made them feel comfortable and beautiful, but not too formal. Maya ordered little white dresses online, and Zach went shopping. But, in very Zach-Maya fashion, they made their outfit decisions about 10 minutes before Page arrived. They couldn’t be happier with the results.

The wedding plans: The couple plans to say “I do” in July at Union Trust in Washington Square West. If it were up to us, their after-party would be at La Chinesca.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.