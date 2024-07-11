Guests “Picked” Their Place Cards From a Floral Garden at This Wedding

When investment banker Samantha Testa met accounting consultant Cameron Pierzga at a company happy hour at Graffiti Bar — the pair both worked for Ernst & Young in Center City — the universe was queuing them up to fall in love.

How so? Shortly after Cameron — who was new to the firm — introduced himself to Samantha, a fellow colleague approached them and began talking about his plans to tell his girlfriend he loved her. (Quite the work party!) “He jokingly asked us to role-play the conversation,” recalls Samantha. “We like to say we technically told each other ‘I love you’ within the first five minutes of knowing each other.”

An official first date at Double Knot in 2019 developed into a three-year relationship. Then, in March 2022, Cameron proposed at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

A year and a half later, at the Wyncote couple’s early-fall wedding, which was photographed by MLE Pictures, florals in shades of pink, burgundy, purple, blue and red stole the show — as did the bride’s tiered Alena Leena gown, Cameron’s favorite Big Day detail.

The formal nuptials were held at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church. Cameron and Samantha agree that one of their most sentimental moments was practicing their first dance privately before the reception began.

The arrangements were a standout not only because of their vibrance and size, but because of the way they were used to display guests’ place cards. As Samantha and Cameron’s loved ones arrived at Water Works by Cescaphe after the ceremony, they “picked” their place cards out of a garden of peonies, astilbe, ranunculus, roses, dahlias, scabiosa pods, delphinium, allium, stock, spray roses, thistles, eucalyptus, smokebush and Italian ruscus.

At the reception, arrangements of some 15 varieties of florals and greenery towered over the guest tables.

“We didn’t have a specific theme in mind but really wanted to highlight the flowers and color palette throughout,” Samantha says. “We wanted it to be unique yet timeless.”

The menu delighted, with the signature Cescaphe salad, lemon sorbet, a choice of entrées (braised short ribs, crab soufflé or veal chop), and Viennese and crepe dessert stations.

A small figurine of the couple’s dog, Erwin, stood next to the chocolate chip and Funfetti cake.

Games like backgammon and tic-tac-toe were set out to keep friends and family entertained.

And to close out the night, snacks from McDonald’s and 50-plus kinds of candies from the Curbside Confections food truck were a final treat for the couple and their guests.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: MLE Pictures | Venue: Water Works by Cescaphe | Event Design: Shannon Wellington Weddings and Events | Day-of Coordination: Kate Conville of Birdie Bridal & Events | Florals: Kerry Fabrizio of Fabufloras Floral & Event Design | Cake, Catering & Silverware: Cescaphe | Gown: Alena Leena Bridal from The Ivory Concept | Tux: Commonwealth Proper | Rings: Milner (engagement ring); Haddonfield Fine Jewelers (bride’s wedding band); David Yurman (groom’s wedding band) | Attendants’ Attire: Revelry | Hair & Makeup: Nancy Caroline Beauty | Invitations: Minted; Papertree Studio (custom watercolor insert) | Officiant: Armenag Bedrossian (priest) | Transportation: Cescaphe Trolley and Ace Limousine | Music: Don’t Call Me Francis (main band); Vosbikian Family Band (additional reception music) | Videographer: JPG Photo & Video | Rentals: Something Vintage Rentals and BBJ La Tavola | Food Truck: Curbside Confections | Cigar Bar: Mobile Cigar Lounge

Published as “Samantha & Cameron” in the Summer/Fall 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

