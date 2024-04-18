Everything You Need to Know About the Old City Wedding Stroll on April 24th

Registration closes April 23rd at 10 a.m.

A few years ago, we told you that Old City was a one-stop wedding shop. And that continues to ring true this year with the third annual Old City Wedding Stroll, set for April 24th beginning at 5 p.m. The evening event lets soon-to-be-weds get an inside look at all of the neighborhood’s best Big Day businesses, from florists to bridal salons to venues to beauty spots. Here are all the details you need to know to attend.

The event is free.

But you must register by April 23rd at 10 a.m. You can do that by clicking here.

You can win free stuff!

When you register, you’ll be entered to win a grand prize valued at almost $4,000, with elements such as $150 off a gown purchased at The Wedding Factor, hair and makeup application from JM & Co., a tungsten wedding band from Hitched, gift cards and other perks.

You’ll be able to explore upwards of 35 wedding businesses.

Each participating spot is offering something unique for couples who stop by. For example:

On the attire front, if you pop into Lovely Bride, you can not only meet the stylists but also discover Philly designer Madison Chamberlain’s look-at-me veils, which we showcased here. Over at Mari Mi Bridal — whose pearl-encrusted Netta BenShabu gown made our most recent cover — you’ll receive complimentary consultations. And Damari, known for its custom-tailored suits, is pouring New Liberty whiskey.

Those in need of blooms should visit NE Flower Boutique and Petit Jardin en Ville (for consultations and demos, respectively), and those still searching for a venue for their wedding — or related festivities — should plan to walk over to Penn’s View Hotel, where you can chat with the management team over a free glass of champagne. Then check out restaurants like Royal Boucherie, such a chic, sweet place for cozy “I do’s.” (Make sure to grab a few apps while you’re here.)

We’re particularly excited about The Papery’s participation this year — the beloved stationery studio and gift boutique has been in Midtown Village for the past decade but is now back in Old City.

It makes for a fun night out with your wedding besties!

After all, spots like Boxbar, known for its create-your-own gift boxes, will open their doors. Wax + Wine will show off its custom wedding candle displays. (Both Wax + Wine and Boxbar are ideal spots for shower fun, by the way.) And Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar will be serving non-alcoholic versions of their signature mojito for you to toast.

With all that, we’ve barely scraped the surface. (See the full list of participants here.) Go register right now — we hope to see you there!

