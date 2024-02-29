All the Details on Philadelphia Wedding’s Bubbly & Brunch Event

Get your tickets for the March 10th event featuring a fashion show and Philly's top Big Day vendors.

Newly engaged and not quite sure where to start when it comes to planning your Big Day? Or maybe you’re deep in the throes of it all, but need some new inspiration? Wherever you are on the aisle to “I do,” Philadelphia Wedding’s Bubbly & Brunch event is for you.

Set for March 10th at the Curtis Atrium by Constellation (a stunning event venue in its own right), the annual morning party brings together some of the region’s top vendors — from florists to bridal boutiques to event designers to photographers and more — for an afternoon focused on helping you pull off a wedding celebration that is personal, and perfect, for you.

Who should come to Bubbly & Brunch? Your partner, your parents, your bestie, even your entire wedding party — everyone who is crucial to your Big Day, as long as they’re 21 or older. (There are special discounts for couple’s tickets and wedding-party groups.)

The day kicks off at 11 a.m. with an inclusive fashion show featuring looks for marriers-to-be and their wedding parties.

(At last year’s event, the littlest members of the Big Day were outfitted in style!)

Expect to see ensembles from Laura & Leigh Bridal, The Dress Matters Bridal Boutique & Tuxedos, La Belle Mariée Bridal, Madelange Laroche and Bella Bridesmaids.

The inspiration-worthy runway scene — and overall decor — will be the work of Folklore Florals & Event. Co., while PH Design is the studio behind the event signage you’ll see throughout the day. (Think: laser cuts!) And setting the mood with unbeatable tunes? DJ Lady FX.

After the fashion show, it’s time to grab some snacks and sips (bubbles, but of course) from Constellation Culinary Group (the exclusive caterer at the Curtis) and discover all the wedding pros who are there specifically to chat with you, offering their expert advice, providing mini-consultations, and showing you a little about what they do.

Among them: Sharpe Stationery & Printing, Teach Travel Discover, Forget Me Knot Floral Repurposing, and Champagne Magnolias, who will be planning this sweet couple’s Big Day. Stop by their tables to connect (and explore the full list here).

Another highlight? An on-site pop-up shop stocked with attire — some of which you saw during the fashion show — as well as accessories and custom pieces for you to browse. (Yep, there will be fitting rooms to try on your faves.)

Rounding out the day are gift bags with fun items from the day’s partners and sponsors — to help you on your planning journey — plus giveaways worth vying for. The festivities wrap up at 2 p.m.

Pretty cool, right? So get your tickets to Bubbly & Brunch! General admission is $55 per person, while the $65 VIP fashion show tickets will put you in the front row for even better views of the styles you might soon fall in love with. (And right now, GA and VIP tickets are BOGO 50 percent off with the code BUBBLY24.) Those couple’s discount tickets cost $50 per person, while the wedding-party group tickets are $40 per person. (Prices are without fees included.) Click here to get your tickets today.

I hope to see you there: Please say “hi” to me so we can chat about your special day and love story, too.

