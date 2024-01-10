A Festive LOVE Park Proposal in Christmas Village

A guitarist serenaded the couple while the groom-to-be proposed.

Every now and again, we’ll be out and about in Philly and catch a proposal unfolding. It’s always exciting to witness the big moment — when someone gets down on one knee, the surprise, the tears, the “yes!” And we had the luck of spotting this LOVE Park proposal, which took place on Christmas Eve Eve (December 23rd, that is) at the bustling Christmas Village. Check it out below, and click here for even more proposal-story inspiration.

The couple: Francesca Benitez and Nolan Vesey, both of Mullica Hill

How they met: Francesca and Nolan met during their freshman year at Wesley College in Dover, Delaware, in 2014. They both played lacrosse and were in the same friend group. While Francesca always thought Nolan was “sweet and fun to be around,” they didn’t start dating until the next year. And when Nolan asked her to make it official on December 23, 2015, it was, indeed, really sweet and fun. He surprised her at her apartment with a teddy bear holding a jewelry box and a note that read: “Will you be my girlfriend?” Says Francesca: “Besides his proposal, it was the sweetest thing anyone has ever done for me.”

The couple dated for eight years before getting engaged. “When we first started dating, we were so young,” says Francesca. “We’ve grown so much together, both as individuals and as a couple.”

The proposal plan: It was important to Nolan to pop the question in the city. The couple has many memories together in Philly, and the groom-to-be wanted to pick the perfect time and place. And that happened to be at LOVE Park, in front of the iconic statue — amid the Christmas Village festivities. Nolan spent weeks coordinating with their families, whom he wanted to witness the big moment. He settled on their eight-year anniversary, December 23, 2023. Nolan also arranged for a guitarist to play his and Francesca’s song, “Say You Won’t Let Go,” by James Arthur, during the proposal.

The parking probs: Nolan, their families and the guitarist had planned to meet at LOVE Park at 2:30. But traffic got in the way, and they couldn’t find parking till almost three. “The nerves were racing,” says Nolan. “I just wanted to ask the question!” (And, of course, keep it a surprise from Francesca, who was still clueless at that point.) Eventually, the couple got into the park, got in line to get their picture at the statue, and then the spotlight was on Nolan. “I remember turning to her, forgetting everything I planned on saying, and telling her I loved her and asked her to marry me,” he says.

Her reaction: “The moment he turned and reached into his pocket, I felt pure excitement, happiness and shock,” says Francesca. “Nolan is typically a quiet person, so to propose in front of an entire crowd during the busiest time of the year was definitely out of his comfort zone.” The bride-to-be recalls hearing their song as well as people cheering and applauding. “It was the definition of a momentous day, especially in my favorite city during my favorite time of year!”

His reaction: Despite his nerves, Nolan says it went perfectly and that he couldn’t have asked for anything better. “The holiday spirit was so positive and uplifting, and I felt so happy.” He calls it truly one of the best days of his life.

The post-proposal fun: The couple enjoyed dinner together then went home for what Francesca thought was an ugly sweater party. Turns out, it was a surprise shindig with their friends and family to celebrate their special moment.

The wedding plans: While the couple says they’re still soaking up the good just-engaged vibes and haven’t settled on the details yet, they do plan to tap their close family friend, Krista Logue of Champagne Magnolias, to plan their wedding. “I’ve seen her in action. She’s an expert when it comes to the Big Day,” says Francesca. “We couldn’t be happier!”

