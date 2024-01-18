A Sweet New Wedding-Stationery Studio and a Mobile Bar for Your Big Day

Here are all the latest details you need to plan your Philly celebration.

If you’re newly engaged and looking for ideas for all your wedding planning needs, this article is for you. Here, you’ll read about a Point Breeze wedding-stationery studio with a dreamy aesthetic, vintage gowns and hair styling — all in one pink-hued location — a luxury event design and planning firm that will bring your vision to life (and more!), and a fun mobile bar cart worth toasting. Take a look below, and if you need more ideas, check out our Local Wedding Guides, too.

A New Stationery Studio Lands in Philly

Drexel alum Sydney Aizen may have started Crane & Palette, her wedding-stationery studio, in her Brooklyn apartment nearly six years ago, but she always had a Philly-shaped hole in her heart. So when she and now-husband Kenneth Warren moved to Point Breeze in 2022, her studio came, too, giving local soon-to-be-weds more options for their paper goods. Aizen’s one-of-a-kind invitation suites are crafted by hand and draw upon her background in watercolor and charcoal illustration, with delicate, detailed designs inspired by your celebration, including flowers, monograms, maps and more. Aizen plans to spread her wings once again in the future with a selection of semi-custom suites for couples who want the “C&P touch” but not the full bespoke process (which takes more time and can be expensive), plus a storefront in 2024 so she can connect with all the lovebirds out there — her favorite part of the process.

Vintage Wedding Gowns and Hair Styling Make the Perfect Pair

Alexandra Archibald of Bardot Bridal Hair — you may have seen her on-screen doing what she does best on the most recent seasons of And Just Like That and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — is serving looks as a hairstylist and now as a vintage bridal retailer. Archibald, who recently moved into a 400-square-foot studio and storefront in Washington Square West, just launched her Gainsbourg Garage collection of curated throwback wedding wear. (Archibald’s a self-described lover of vintage attire — not only because she appreciates the designs of yesteryear, but because it’s a more sustainable way to shop.) Her selection includes items like a ’50s-era fascinator, a fur coat circa the ’80s, and a ’90s white satin full-length gown. You can browse these retro pieces at the pretty-in-pink appointment-only salon, where Archibald conducts styling previews for brides. She also gives her clients the option of booking the space as a getting-ready suite on the Big Day. 1135 Pine Street, Washington Square West.

Fulton Events Brings Laid-Back Luxury Weddings to Life

Imagine a world where Big Day prep is as easy as dreaming big. Caitlin Fulton Kuchemba can make it that simple via Fulton Events. Formerly known as Best of Philly-winning Clover Event Co., Fulton is a full-service event design and planning firm focusing on laid-back luxury weddings in Philly, the Poconos and other spots. With that, your to-do list will be reduced to the fun stuff.

You Need This Restored Retro Mobile Bar for Your Big Day

Every wedding guest loves a mobile bar — even more when it’s a sweet vintage Vespa stocked with favorite libations. Enter this restored 1962 Piaggio. The first product to launch from Beloved Bliss Events (the rental arm of South Jersey-based photography biz Beloved Bliss Studios), it’s been transformed with a bar-top wine bin, two taps for beer, cider and cocktails, and an optional gray-and-white glassware-rack canopy. (You must BYO alcoholic beverages due to state laws.) The scooter is available for indoor and outdoor events, and its petite size makes it ideal for numerous venues throughout the greater Philly area. Cheers to that!

