Black-and-White Decor and a Puppy Appearance Made This Wedding a True Classic

The couple prioritized quality over quantity, relying on the Barnes Foundation’s interior and artwork to provide a stunning backdrop.

Chelsie Daugherty and Larry Ofcharsky were happy to wait till the timing was right to throw the wedding of their dreams. The couple, who got together back in October 2009 while attending Penn State, dated for eight and a half years before Larry proposed in April 2018. “After college, we moved to the Philadelphia area for work and got our first apartment together,” Chelsie shares. “We took the time to establish our careers. We knew we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together, but we weren’t in a rush.”

This patience would prove beneficial, since a mere two months before their initial wedding date in May 2020, pandemic restrictions went into place. The pair postponed their wedding twice before ultimately landing on May 20, 2022, for the Big Day, which was photographed by Grace & Ardor Co.

Chelsie, a software engineer, and Larry, a regional sales manager, chose minimalism as the theme for the celebration, which started with a stunning ceremony at the Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul. Even the ceremony music — Larry’s favorite detail — was selected with simplicity in mind. Rather than having a full orchestra, “We settled on organ, violin and trumpet, with a female cantor,” he says. “I was on the verge of tears every time the music started.”

“We truly embraced every moment and enjoyed everything about the day, because we knew it would go by so quickly,” says Chelsie, who snapped portraits with Larry at the Rodin Museum before the wedding.

At the Barnes Foundation reception, the couple continued to prioritize quality over quantity, knowing that the museum’s interior and artwork would serve as a sophisticated blank canvas. They brought the celebration to life with all-white florals: High, low and deconstructed centerpieces with dendrobium orchids, calla lilies, delphinium and hydrangeas.

Chick Invitations created the paper goods and signage, including these cocktail napkins starring Ellie, Chelsie and Larry’s first dog as a couple, who also made an appearance at the wedding for photos.

Not only did the seating chart direct guests to their tables; it served as a room divider separating the reception and cocktail-hour spaces.

And clever black signage was adorned with lyrics to their favorite songs. One such sign, accompanying the seating chart, read, “Unforgettable … that’s what you are” — lyrics from Nat King Cole. Like the sign and the song’s title, the entire event was one to remember.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Grace & Ardor Co. | Venue: Barnes Foundation | Month-of Coordinator: The Styled Bride | Florals: Camellia Faire Floral Studio | Catering: Constellation Culinary Group | Cake: Nutmeg Cake Design | Paper Goods and Signage: Chick Invitations | Gown: Pronovias from Elizabeth Johns | Veil: Sara Gabriel from Van Cleve Bridal | Tuxedo: Suitsupply | Attendants’ Attire: Bella Bridesmaids and The Black Tux | Rings: MarcCo Jewelers (engagement ring); Benari Jewelers (wedding bands) | Earrings: Mikimoto | Purse: Saint Laurent | Heels: Christian Louboutin | Timepiece: Rolex Submariner | Hair & Makeup: ONLO Beauty | Transportation: Sterling Limousine & Transportation Services | Music: Philadelphia String Quartet (cocktail hour) and Modern Luxe (reception), both from EastCoast Entertainment | Videographer: New Pace Wedding Films & Photo | Officiant: Christopher Redcay (priest) | Chair Rentals: Musa Collection | Photo Booth: Philly Snap Booth | Getting-Ready Robe: The Robe | Getting-Ready Location: Four Seasons Philadelphia | Rehearsal Dinner: Vernick Fish

Published as “Chelsie & Larry” in the Winter/Spring 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

