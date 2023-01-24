The Gorgeous Winter Wedding of Two Pennsy Nurses

They got engaged during Miracle on South 13th Street.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Back in 2020, we shared a proposal story that our readers loved — and so did we. It was the Miracle on South 13th Street engagement of two nurses amid the pandemic, and it touched the hearts of readers far and wide. Now, we’re sharing with you their Vie by Cescaphe wedding, photographed beautifully by Laura Briggs Photo.

When Lindsey Tyrrell, an emergency department assistant nurse manager, and Lauren Coates, a cardiology nurse, both at Pennsylvania Hospital, went on their first date, neither had gone out with another woman before. They’d been friends for years — even worked at the same hospital together as ER nurses — but eventually began to see each other as more than that. While they were both extremely nervous, they found Barcelona Wine Bar’s warm, welcoming atmosphere helped them relax. “Also, we love apps, and Barcelona has the best tapas,” shares Lauren.

They dated for three years before getting engaged on November 28, 2020, during a holiday stroll through Miracle on South 13th Street. Lauren popped the question first. Then Lindsey proposed right back. (You can read that sweet story here.) And a year and four months after that, on February 25, 2022, they said “I do” at Vie by Cescaphe, a glamorous ballroom venue in Center City.

While they didn’t have a particular theme, they describe their celebration as “inclusive, full of love, beautiful,” and filled with dancing. But let’s start at the time before the festivities, with one of Lauren’s favorite wedding details — reading a note from Lindsey before the first look. (One of the ways they share their affection is writing love notes to each other.)

As for the first look? “It was such an emotional moment to be able to see each other in our wedding dresses for the first time at the top of the Loews Hotel,” says Lindsey.

The festivities themselves were classic and sophisticated. A greenery wall was used for the ceremony backdrop and later served as a photo wall bearing the couple’s “The Coates” neon sign.

The brides carried hand-tied bouquets of roses, spray roses and ranunculus in white, ivory and champagne hues, with seeded eucalyptus and ‘dust miller’ as accents.

The bridesmaids’ bouquets, meanwhile, were repurposed as reception centerpieces and paired with either tall stands or low gold bowls and votives for a romantic aesthetic.

Lindsey’s favorite moment came during the reception — the first dance, which started with “Simply the Best” by Noah Reid then transitioned into Tina Turner’s faster version.

“Having that moment of dancing with my wife surrounded by our friends and family for the first time was magical,” says Lindsey. They did a little dip before the song sped up — then the bridal party joined them on the dance floor.

A unique decor detail: Because the couple went to La Salle, their “LOVE” sign had the university’s “L” on it.

Lindsey and Lauren continued celebrating on their honeymoon in Saint Lucia followed by Florida, where they drove from from Miami to Key West. On the drive, they stopped in Tavernier (to try the key lime pie at Blond Giraffe) and bought love locks to add to the collection in the factory’s serenity garden. They call it the perfect first stop — on their road to forever.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Laura Briggs Photo | Venue, Catering & Cake: Vie by Cescaphe | Planning/Design: Dennis Verbo of Cescaphe | Florals: Beautiful Blooms | Brides’ Gowns: Essense of Australia from Le Bella Donna (Lindsey); Stella York from The Wedding Factor (Lauren) | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Azazie | Hair: Dana Di Zillo of Klippers Hair Studio (Lindsey); Aimee Beam of Top Knots by Aimee (Lauren) | Makeup: Make Up by Rita (Lindsey); Fitore Dalipi (Lauren) | Entertainment: Pop Philly Band from EBE| Invitations: Zola | Transportation: Cescaphe Trolley | Videography: His & Hers Productions | Officiant: Nick Squaresky (Lauren’s friend) | Rings: Forevermark (Lindsey); oval-shaped engagement ring with rose-gold band (Lauren) | Photo Booth: Center City Photo

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.