This Christmas-Themed Wedding at Terrain Gardens Was Straight Out of the Movies

The couple was inspired by Philly-born filmmaker Nancy Meyers.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

The holidays are here, and this festive celebration will certainly get you into the spirit. This Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard wedding felt like a holiday-fueled romantic comedy thanks to the couple’s very apropos theme. We Laugh We Love’s photos provide plenty of cheer.

Allison Kappler and Austin Golya describe their first date in 2012 as “very college” — the groom-to-be asked his future bride to his fraternity’s “Valentoga” party. The themed party was a success, and the two dated for seven years before Austin, who works in sales at BentoBox, began plotting his proposal.

He figured out the diamond cut and band color that Allison, an interior and store designer for URBN, wanted, then consulted with Logan Hughes at Steven Singer to find the perfect engagement ring. And after he found it, he went to Allison’s dad, Tom, to ask for permission. Tom’s response? “It’s about time!” Shortly after that, Austin got down on one knee at Penn’s Landing.

Two and a half years later, on December 4, 2021, the Old City couple said “I do” at Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard. (URBN is the parent company of the venue.) They decked out their Big Day in holiday splendor, beginning with the theme: “Nancy Meyers Wedding Meets Christmas.” Says Allison: “We wanted the wedding to have a Christmas feel without feeling like a Christmas party.”

The bride carried winter-white flowers such as garden roses, tweedia and ranunculus, with pops of seasonal berries and greenery. A hand-placed garland ran down the length of the head table, with taper, floating and votive candles as accents. There were Christmas trees, garlands, and twinkling lights aplenty. At each place setting, the 125 guests found a sprig of evergreen wrapped in velvet ribbons. The gold-foil napkins had a sketch of the couple’s dog and their new last name, “The Golyas.” And their wedding logo featured their initials in a wreath.

The day naturally felt straight out of a sweet rom-com, with made-for-the-big-screen moments like when Allison brought her 90-year-old grandfather onto the dance floor during the father-daughter dance. It was the first wedding he had seen of his grandchildren. (The couple’s choreographed first dance to “This Will Be,” by Natalie Cole, was also a hit.)

Allison’s favorite detail was her veil, which her grandmother had initially made for her aunt and had also been worn by her mother. “The trim had to be replaced due to its age, and my grandmother and I went together to look for lace.” And Allison’s mother-in-law sewed the hair fastener. “All the important women in my life touched this aspect of the wedding.”

There were other mementos — Allison and Austin used a cake-cutter from her parents’ wedding. Her parents surprised the newlyweds by engraving it with both wedding dates. “We look forward to passing it down to our children and adding their dates down the road,” says the bride. As for the champagne flutes? They were Allison’s great-grandmother’s, circa the 1900s.

There were signature cocktails — hot cider (spiked upon request) prior to the ceremony, and the Tom’s Old Fashioned, named for Allison’s dad — and a menu featuring a seasonal charcuterie board, Kennett Square mushroom risotto and butter-poached lobster.

To end the evening? S’mores by the fire pit — and well wishes for the years to come.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: We Laugh We Love | Venue & Catering: Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard | Planning/Design: Cheers Darling Events | Florals: Floret & Vine | Bride’s Gown: Pronovias from Ellie’s Bridal Boutique | Bridesmaids’ Attire: BHLDN | Hair & Makeup: Aleksandra Ambrozy Makeup & Hair | Entertainment: Radio City from Bialek’s Music | Cake: Rebecca Fisher of The Suburbane Baker | Invitations: Jen Simpson Design | Transportation: Ace Limousine & Airport Service | Officiant: Katy Shevel of Wayne Presbyterian | Rings: Steven Singer | Dance Lessons: Concierge Ballroom | Secondary Venue: Meadowbrook Estate (pre-wedding lunch, rehearsal dinner, welcome reception, getting-ready venue and post-wedding brunch)

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.