Old City Is a Wedding Hub, and This New Event Proves It

The August 3rd soirée features a walking tour of 45-plus businesses and the chance to win a gift basket worth $1,000.

There’s much to love about Old City and, if you picked up our summer/fall issue, you’ll see that we at Philadelphia Wedding paid homage to the burgeoning Big Day hub in our pages, highlighting some of the long-established and new businesses that call it home. If you haven’t grabbed your copy yet (for shame!), do it now at this link — and stay tuned for our story about the enclave in coming weeks. In the meantime, register for the first Old City Wedding Stroll (not affiliated with Philadelphia Wedding) next month — a.k.a., research for your upcoming nuptials.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on August 3rd, more than 45 local businesses will welcome soon-to-be weds with offerings ranging from tastings to tours to demonstrations to consultations with industry experts. Pop into Lovely Bride, for example, and stylists will chat with you about their designers (Sarah Seven, Rue De Seine and Scout, among them). At Atelier Bianca, the new bridal showroom from Bianca De Pietro, you can sip drinks and check out her light, airy space (and the handmade customizable gowns that fill it). And Mari Mi Bridal will give you the scoop on its chic collection. (Rosa Clará, swoon!)

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar will treat you to a tour, a photo wall and Cuban-inspired bites and libations, while The Olde Bar will serve up a peek at its Big Day offerings. Positano Coast, which recently underwent a renovation, will dish out samples of its arancini with beef ragu, peas, rice and tomato coulis. (Stay tuned for more on Positano Coast, too.)

And over at Power Plant Productions, the industrial venue will set the scene for your wedding, complete with florals, design, music, snacks by Feastivities Events and cocktails from Breakthru Beverage.

There are beauty perks (Kari Skin), dance classes (Fred Astaire Dance Studio), sweets (Shane Confectionery) and plenty more.

Plus, one registered guest (do so here) has the chance to win a gift basket valued at $1,000 that’s stocked with myriad goodies — including a Tungsten wedding band of up to $300 from Hitched, two tickets to a wine or food class at Panorama, a gift from Chick Invitations and a hair and makeup application and styling appointment worth $200 at JM&Co. (And that’s barely scraping the surface.)

So, why now? Well, nearly 50 new businesses have opened in the neighborhood since the pandemic, notes Job Itzkowitz, executive director of Old City District. And many of them offer some kind of wedding-related service — a boon to you, we think.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required by July 27th. For more information about the participating vendors and to register, click here.

