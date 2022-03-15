This Winterthur Wedding Combined a Garden-Party Theme With Nods to the Bride’s Mexican Heritage

During the ceremony, the groom presented the bride with gold coins (arras) as a symbol of trust.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Spring is practically upon us (finally!), which means the return of outdoor celebrations in all their flower-filled glory — it’s a season in bloom, and this Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library wedding is a testament to that. The couple’s romantic garden-party-themed soiree was, naturally, abundant with florals and greenery. But it also paid homage to the bride’s Mexican heritage. Carly Landolt Photography snapped the beautiful day, which you can see below.

Bethsabee Medina and Benjamin Collins felt an instant connection when a friend introduced them at St. Joseph’s University in 2011, but they didn’t go on their first date — a weekend visit to his parents’ house in La Plata, Maryland — until the following summer. “I went headfirst with meeting his parents right away,” says Beth, who was born in Mexico and raised in Unionville, where her family moved when she was a child. “Luckily, we all hit it off.”

The D.C. couple, who both work in government relations, got engaged six and a half years later while in Playa del Carmen. Beth had secretly arranged the trip (“I thought I was so slick for planning everything without telling him,” she says), but Ben had a surprise of his own. He proposed on the first day, and they toasted with tequila shots.

Though the duo initially prepped for a 13-month engagement, setting the date for April 25, 2020, they took the inevitable COVID postponement in stride. Beth refers to it as a “bonus year”: “While waiting seemed impossible, Ben reassured me that we would have the day we always dreamed of.”

And they did, on April 30, 2021: Their romantic garden-party-themed celebration at St. Hedwig Church and Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library paid homage to Beth’s Mexican heritage. At the ceremony, the groom presented her with gold coins (arras) as a symbol of trust.

For the reception, maracas were placed at every table setting so guests wary of the dance floor could still get in on the fun. Arrangements of blush stocks, pink larkspur, ‘Free Spirit’ garden roses, bright spray roses, lisianthus, pink gerbera daisies, freesia and greenery accented the natural abundance of the setting.

The couple lucked out with the weather, too. Wilmington was under a strong-wind warning on the day of the wedding, but the surrounding trees sheltered Winterthur’s outdoor reflecting pool, allowing first-look photos and cocktail hour to go on as planned.

A sentimental moment came during the reception, when the newlyweds sat with Beth’s grandmother, Mamaria. She was wrapped in a shawl from Ben’s family to stay warm. Mamaria doesn’t speak English, so she hugged herself to show Ben she was grateful. Says Beth: “It’s a reminder of how many nonverbal ways love can be communicated.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Carly Landolt Photography | Venue: Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library | Planning/Design: Peggy Hecksher of Love on a Shoe String; Miriam Hughes of Winterthur | Florals: Anne Otley Floral Design | Catering: Restaurant Associates | Bride’s Gowns: Custom-made by David Ferron (ceremony); Hayley Paige from Jennifer’s Bridal (reception) | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Azazie | Hair: Eileen Torres of Alisha Nycole & Co. | Makeup: Mare Mowday | Groom’s Attire: The Black Tux | Entertainment: The Party Wave Band | Cake: The Master’s Baker | Invitations: Bethesda Fine Stationery | Videography: Zela Films | Officiant: Andrew Molewski | Lighting & Tenting: Dover Tents & Events

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER | PINTEREST

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.