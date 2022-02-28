This Wedding Took Place Amid a Snowstorm, and It’s a Legit Winter Wonderland

The wedding party warmed their feet with a hair dryer.

Sure, we may have had it up to here with the winter weather at this point, but we admit it lends itself to a stunning wedding scene. Even when it’s unexpected, a bit messy and freakin’ cold. This couple can attest to that: When a bombogenesis was forecast for the weekend of their Logan Hotel wedding this past January, they embraced it — as you can see in the photos by Alison Conklin Photography. Check out all of the wintry goodness below, from the outdoor setting to their apropos theme.

Sarah Fiorelli describes online dating (on Match.com, specifically) as feeling like being in the film You’ve Got Mail. “Conversations were slow, meeting people was more nerve-wracking than anticipated, and the whole process seemed as tedious as waiting for the dial-up internet in the movie to load,” says the bride-to-be, a speech-language pathologist. She and Matthew Wood, a systems engineer, didn’t even actually match — he found her through the search feature.

Their first date was at a Starbucks in Doylestown in 2019. Their second date: a Phillies game. And they dated for two years before Matt proposed at his condo; he covered the landing in pink balloons “as far as the eye could see.”

The Yardley couple set the date for seven months later, on January 29th, 2022. At the time, they had no idea what the weather had in store — but they did plan for a timeless winter romance theme. They got exactly that when the forecast began calling for a bombogenesis winter snowstorm. “We’ll never forget hearing the forecast,” says Sarah. “We had never even heard of a winter cyclone.”

The snow stopped about an hour before the ceremony, and the Basilica staff quickly shoveled as much snow as possible. “It truly took a team of our staff, family and friends to get us all to the church,” says the bride, who credits planner Christiane Lehman and her crew for safely ensuring they were able to pull everything off. The couple chose to keep things traditional and eschewed a first look — and seeing Sarah for the first time as the double doors of the church opened was Matt’s favorite detail.

Afterward, the couple and their wedding party snapped portraits in the snow — at times, they were ankle deep, but it was worth it. (The bridesmaids wore faux fox-fur stoles and long black opera gloves; their bus was also outfitted with a hair dryer to dry their feet.) “It was enchanting to see right after the storm had settled,” says Sarah. “It was truly a winter-wonderland scene.”

The aesthetic continued at the Logan Hotel, where the 100 guests gathered to toast the happy pair. Layered lighting throughout the ballroom as well as hundreds of candles created a warm, cozy but glamorous aesthetic. White hydrangeas, blush and white roses, calla lilies, lisianthus, white stock and greenery blanketed the tables. (The florals were later donated to local hospitals and hospice-care centers via Forget Me Knot.)

In honor of the bride’s late brother, the couple danced to one of his favorite Disney songs, “So This Is Love,” by Emile Pandolfi. Their first dance was to “(I Love You) for Sentimental Reasons” by Nat King Cole.

Other highlights included signature cocktails (lemon-drop martinis with frosted rims), appetizers (like cheesesteak spring rolls) and an all-white cake (vanilla buttermilk with Belgian truffle cream and tinted vanilla buttercream).

To further ratchet up the romance: Sarah and Matt had a mini-moon at the Four Seasons Philadelphia — right on theme with what they call their “timeless, elegant and opulent” winter wedding.

“I wouldn’t have traded our snowy scene for anything,” finishes the bride. “It truly made for a more magical day than I could have anticipated.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Alison Conklin Photography | Venue: Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul (ceremony); the Logan Hotel (reception and catering) | Planning/Design: Christiane Lehman of Truly You Events | Florals: Petals Lane (donation by Forget Me Knot) | Bride’s Gown & Bridesmaids’ Attire: BHLDN (alterations by Ann Marie Sharer) | Shoes: Bella Belle | Veil: Tailored Tulle | Headpiece: Wild Rose & Sparrow | Shawls: Tulip Bridal | Hair & Makeup: Aleksandra Ambrozy Makeup & Hair | Groom’s Attire: Ventresca Ltd. | Entertainment: The Remixologists (DJ Taiga) | Musicians: Mark Loria (organist); Frances Collins (cantor); Justin Yoder (cellist) | Cake: Whipped Bakeshop | Invitations: Minted | Transportation: King Limousine | Officiant: Matthew Biedrzycki | Rings: Custom engagement ring and wedding band from Michael’s Jewelers | Lighting: Revolution Event Production | Balloon Installation: Bleyker Balloons | Rentals: Vision Furniture

