You Can Hold Your Micro-Wedding at the Kimmel Center on Valentine’s Day Weekend

Five couples can say “I do” on February 13th.

Newly engaged and ready to say “I do” without all the months of prepping and planning? The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus and Garces Events might just be able to handle it for you. On February 13th — yep, the Sunday before Valentine’s Day — the venue and its exclusive caterer are hosting Vows With a View, an all-inclusive Kimmel Center micro-wedding event for five couples and 2o of their guests, respectively.

“Now, more than ever, micro-weddings are exploding in popularity as a solution that is unforgettable, intimate and accessible,” said Garces Events regional director Laura Fehrle in a press release. The program, which first launched in 2019 but was put on hold for the last two years due to the pandemic, offers two-hour blocks for both the ceremony and reception, with the first slot beginning at 10 a.m. (All couples and their guests will be required to provide proof of full vaccination per citywide COVID guidelines.)

Ceremonies take place in the super-sleek Hamilton Garden, with its views of the Philly skyline. (See one music-themed wedding here.) A microphone, sound equipment and Chiavari chairs will be provided, along with timeless floral decor (plus a small bouquet and white boutonniere) by Devon & Pinkett. An officiant from Journeys of the Heart will perform the union (soon-to-be-weds will also meet with the minister in advance of the Big Day), and Martin Reardon will photograph the festivities, providing 50 digital images for your perusal afterward. A personalized vow booklet from Chick Invitations is also included.

Afterward, an intimate reception will be held on the balcony and lounge. You’ll be treated to a champagne toast and a sweet-and-savory station stocked with small bites such as cheese, truffle lavender honey, a vegetable crudité, wagyu beef montadito, marinated shrimp brochettes, and strawberry shortcake verrine.

The festivities will end with a Philly wedding tradition — photos on Broad Street in front of City Hall.

The price tag: $5,000, plus tax and an administrative fee.

Interested in this Kimmel Center micro-wedding package? You’ll have to move fast: As of January 13th, four spots still remain. Reserve yours by calling Garces Wedding Sales Manager Samantha Gorman at 267-284-7979 or emailing [email protected].

