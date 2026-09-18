Top Public High Schools Methodology

To come up with a ranking of the top-performing city and suburban public high schools in the eight-county Philadelphia region, we first collected the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the New Jersey Department of Education, and the National Center for Education Statistics, supplemented with data from the School District of Philadelphia, in the following areas:

Enrollment for grades 9–12

Four-year graduation rate

Percentage of graduates attending a 2- or 4-year college

Student-teacher ratio

Percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations on state assessment tests (Keystones in Pennsylvania, NJSLAs in New Jersey) in English, math, and science

Classroom teacher experience (the average number of years a school’s classroom teachers have been professional educators)

We omitted highly specialized schools and schools reporting insufficient information, then separated the data into three subgroups: schools in Philadelphia; schools in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania; and schools in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey.

Each subgroup was analyzed independently by statistician George Recck, director of the Math Resource Center at Babson College in Massachusetts. Once the data was collected and standardized, we compared each high school’s data points to the overall average for the subgroup. We then applied a percentage weight to the standardized value for each high school to create an aggregate “score.” The high schools were then ranked based on that statistical score. If a school was missing data in a category other than state assessments (see note below), the weighted average of the other categories was used for that data point.

Notes for selected categories: