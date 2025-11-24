Behind the Scenes of Gritty’s New, Very Philly Calendar

Gritty’s 2026 calendar takes the Flyers mascot around iconic Philly locations — and expands his wardrobe — all in the name of charity.

I have never been what you’d call a morning person. But one magical day this past September, I awoke before the sun for a top-secret mission. A trench coat seemed appropriate outerwear as I made my way to Old City, searching for the correct entrance to a very-closed Independence Hall in the dark. As I checked in with the National Park Rangers at security, an imposing figure approached.

It was Gritty. He was dressed up as Benjamin Franklin. A bald cap over his helmet completed the look.

It was time to shoot the 2026 Gritty calendar, which benefits Flyers Charities and is available today, by the way.

What followed was an orange-tinted historical fiction fever dream. Rangers accompanied us into the hallowed halls as Gritty straightened his knee socks and got to work signing the Declaration of Independence.

We then walked over to the Liberty Bell and awaited Gritty’s costume change. For this scene, he emerged in construction gear: He was going to fix the crack in the Bell with a Gritty-sized roll of duct tape.

Since launching in 2024, Gritty’s calendar has been a whimsical, chaotic way to schedule your year. To measure your life in Gritty, so to speak. But the 2026 edition takes on added meaning, since the year will be such an important one for Philadelphia. “I can’t think of a better way (and neither can you) to honor the birthplace of America than to dedicate my 2026 calendar to Philadelphia. The 2026 Gritty Calendar captures the true essence of Philly. The beauty, the history, the grit,” says Gritty in a Flyers press release announcing the calendar.

To pull this all off, the Flyers partnered with the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), and captured Gritty at sites like the Art Museum, Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, and, yes, some historical monuments.

Each month requires its own costume, and in case you couldn’t tell, Gritty does not buy his clothing off the rack. But then, how could he? He has a 96-inch-waist, the Flyers tell us. Even a plain white t-shirt or gray Rocky-style hoodie requires special measurements: all custom-made and tailored by Gritty’s seamstress. (They are keeping mum on their identity for now.)

Speaking of his outfits, eagle-eyed Philly Mag readers may recognize that he repurposed some of his costume items from our 2019 Best of Philly shoot in which Gritty portrayed various Philly icons. While he’s got a new Rocky getup since 2019 — this is the first time he’s worn his Rocky sweatsuit atop the Art Museum steps! — you’ll spy his Questlove wig and Tina Fey shirt and tie at the Magic Gardens, and his Fresh Prince shorts as he takes on the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

The 2026 Gritty calendar ($25) is now available online and on game days in the Flyers Charities Community Corner in Section 120 of Xfinity Mobile Arena. Proceeds benefit the Flyers Charities, who strive to eliminate financial barriers and revive play spaces to grow the game of hockey, and to aid local families affected by cancer throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.