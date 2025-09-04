5 Things We’re Most Excited About for Philly’s 250th Celebration

From block parties to public art, Philadelphia’s plans for America’s big birthday put neighborhoods and culture at the heart of the celebration.

Philly’s gearing up for what feels like our biggest year ever, since 2026 brings the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game and America’s 250th anniversary. And yesterday the city let us in on what that epic year will look like, as they unveiled what they’re calling “Ring It On! One Philly, A United Celebration.”

It just rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it? The second half of that title is a callback to Mayor Cherelle Parker’s unifying chant, “One Philly, A United City,” which she, of course led the press conference in during her announcement. And the first half is a little nod to the Liberty Bell — which makes sense, seeing as we’re the birthplace of America, liberty, and all that good stuff — and not, sadly, an exploration of why Philly is sexy, cute, and popular to boot. But I digress.

The City of Philadelphia both figuratively and literally rang in the celebration today — they borrowed the Sixers’ bell for the occasion and dressed it up with “Ring It On!” signage — and filled us in on the massive semiquincentennial initiative that will put neighborhoods at the center of our focus, and Philly at the center of the country’s. There’ll be art! There’ll be parties! And hopefully there’ll be good vibes and thoughtful improvements that last far beyond 2026.

That’s the goal, anyway. Think of it as the new ABCs — the City of Philadelphia is summarizing its 250th celebration plans up with three main goals: Activation, Beautification, and Celebration.

Here’s what that all means, and what we’re most excited about for Philly’s 250th celebration.

A Year of Neighborhood Festivals

“Activations” is the city’s term, but what it really means is a full calendar of festivals, concerts, and neighborhood events. Some will be brand-new, while others will be bigger, better versions of celebrations Philly already loves.

How many parties, you ask? Two hundred and fifty!

Philly loves a block party, and for the 250th, the city is supersizing the tradition with what they’re calling “Block Party Bonanza.” Two hundred fifty block party applicants will receive “Life, Liberty, and Happiness” kits filled with 250th-themed decorations, giveaways, toys and games, and more to help their event along.

Meanwhile, 25 winners of the “Most Beautiful Block” contest will get next-level parties featuring DJs, food vendors, inflatables, and more. (In keeping with the celebration’s overarching goal of highlighting the neighborhoods, they’ll tap into local businesses to provide these.)

You can keep up with what’s happening and where, with a public calendar of 2026 Ring It On! events.

Beautified Corridors Worth Strolling

Something that really excited us about the 250th celebration is that it seems focused on highlighting and improving the neighborhoods of Philadelphia, not just celebrations in expected tourist destinations like Old City. Philly is, after all, “a city of neighborhoods.” So 20 commercial corridors (selected by City Council) will get a glow-up, thanks to new benches, seasonal planters, decorative banners, and other streetscape improvements. The goal: clean, welcoming spaces that invite people to shop, stroll, and linger. It’s a citywide facelift that will benefit small businesses and residents long after the fireworks fade.

Liberty Bell Scavenger Hunt!

Remember when the DNC came to Philly in 2016, and there were suddenly a bunch of colorful donkey statues around the city? We were all-in on Donkeys Around Town, trying to find all 57 — one for each state, plus territories.

Well, get ready to relive the magic. At the state level, America250PA is launching Bells Across PA, which will see decorated fiberglass Liberty Bell sculptures placed in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. And Philadelphia County is taking it even further, since the city will be teaming up with Mural Arts to install 20 of these Liberty Bells, each uniquely designed to reflect the identity of a Philly neighborhood. Together, they’ll form a kind of artistic treasure map for residents and visitors to explore.

Tours That Go Beyond Independence Hall

A 20-week “Neighborhood Tour Series” will spotlight different communities across the city, from their food and shops to historic landmarks and green spaces. Each tour will be created in collaboration with locals, so instead of cookie-cutter history lessons, visitors will hear stories straight from the people who live there.

Part of that is creating a workforce development program to train tour guides in all the neighborhoods, which has the added benefit of offering hospitality job experience and opportunities to residents who may not have thought of their own little corner of Philly as a destination worth exploring.

A Brighter Future

Perhaps it was the water ice and pretzel lunch, or all the chanting, or the fun bell giveaways, or the fact that Gritty, the Phanatic, and Phang were there, but we couldn’t help but feel excited and hopeful about what’s to come in 2026 and beyond. (And, yes, the city’s 2026 director, Michael Newmuis, is a superstar with a warm smile, but it’s more than that, people!)

Next year is such a lightning-in-a-bottle opportunity for Philadelphia, and whether it’s Live Aid in 1985, the Pope’s visit in 2015, the NFL Draft in 2017, or any one of our recent championship celebrations, Philly really shines when we’re thrust into the national spotlight. Somehow it all comes together and turns out better than we expected (or feared, depending on your disposition).

And what makes Ring It On! (yeah, I’m embracing it) even more promising is that the city seems to recognize the opportunity that such a monumental year presents, and is planning accordingly to take full advantage of it. Focusing on Philadelphia’s individual neighborhoods means money and attention funneled into those neighborhoods: improvements we now have a good excuse to make (and raise money for), civic pride that could uplift not just a calendar year but a generation. Something tangible that’ll stick around after we’ve swept up the confetti. And hope, in a time when we so desperately need it.

So Ring It On, 2026 — we’re ready for you.