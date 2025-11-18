Michelin Stars Arrive in Philly Tonight

Tune in as Foobooz drops the announcement news. Plus: A true crime podcast tells the story of a missing Eagles fan.

Michelin Stars Arrive Tonight

This is a big day for the Philly restaurant scene, as the vaunted Michelin Guide is set to announce which area eateries are worthy of their precious little stars. Their “inspectors,” as we’ve been told, have been casing the city for months. Eating. Taking notes. Making spreadsheets. Holding secret meetings. Praying to their bone-white god of tires.

“We take into account five universal criteria: ingredient quality, harmony of flavors, the mastery of culinary techniques, how the chef’s personality shines through their cuisine and, crucially, consistency across the entire menu and over time,” says the Michelin Guide’s web site.

“An incredible meal could be a one-off experience. We’re after those restaurants that deliver the same standard every time.”

Furthermore, they claim not to take decor, comfort, quality of service, or anything else into account. It’s about the food and that’s it. Even food carts, kiosks and delis have a chance, supposedly.

And it all comes down to this: a big announcement ceremony at the Kimmel Center tonight. Here are our big questions going into it:

Will anybody in town get a three-star rating? Right now, only 16 restaurants in the country have scored that high.

Will the biggest names in Philly food earn a star, or get passed over? You can bet all the big power-player chefs and owners have their fingers crossed right now: Vernick, Yin, Solomonov, Starr, Skinny Joey. Here are Philly Mag food critic Jason Sheehan’s predictions, BTW.

What about the little guys, like corner pizza shops and ramen spots? Did any paper-napkin eateries get a nod?

And: What does this have to do with tires? If the Michelin Man is made of tires why is he white? What kind of life is that, being made of tires? Does he have a home, or family, or friends?

Stay tuned as Foobooz covers the announcements tonight.

True Crime Podcast Tells the Story of Missing Eagles Fan

This week, The Vanished — a true crime podcast that soberly explores missing persons cases — tells the story of David Horn Jr. He’s a lifelong, diehard Eagles fan, but for reasons unknown he walked out of a bar in Marcus Hook just before the game was about to start on Christmas Day 2017 and hasn’t been seen since.

In his apartment, the TV was on, as were the lights and a fan. His truck was outside. But no David. Here’s his page at Charley Project, the nation’s mission persons database.

In the podcast, Horn’s friends and family talk about his issues with drinking, and the possibility that he’d gotten mixed up with some dangerous people, but there’s very little to go on. Here’s the episode:

Note: This is just one of many missing persons cases in the area. Here’s Philly PD’s blotter for people reported missing, many of them children.

By the Numbers

40%: How much of the city’s waste is currently being shipped to Chester for burning. As of yesterday, Philly City Council is right now considering a ban on sending our trash to Chester or anywhere else to be burned — thanks to Councilmember Jamie Gauthier’s proposed “Stop Trashing Our Air Act.” Uh. Pretty sure we’re trashing Chester’s air.

$100: A new vape buyback program in Montgomery County will give teens $100 in prizes if they turn in their vapes and complete a 10-hour “nicotine cessation” program. Prizes include a prom ticket, a water bottle, school store credit, etc.

$1 million + $3 million: A Jersey Shore family won a million bucks from a scratch-off lottery ticket in April, then won another three mil from another scratch-off lottery ticket. Now you hate these people and you don’t even know them.