Philly Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick Romancing Trump’s Most-Hated Fox Reporter

Plus, the death of pickleball?

Philly Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick Romancing Trump’s Most-Hated Fox Reporter, Jacqui Heinrich

I don’t pay much attention to Fox News reporters or who they are dating. Come to think of it, I don’t pay attention to any cable news reporters, because I refuse to watch cable news.

That said, I recently learned of Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich, who has apparently become quite the thorn in the side of Donald Trump and his administration. This is because she doesn’t softball the president or his team the way others on Fox News personalities do, and she presses and presses until she gets an answer, or at least does her best to do so. Recently, after Heinrich pressed an administration official as to whether Trump was being played by Vladimir Putin, Trump took to Truth Social to call Heinrich “absolutely terrible” and said “she should be working for CNN.”

Well, it turns out that Heinrich has quite the local connection. Heinrich is engaged to be married to local United States Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick who represents all of Bucks County and part of Montgomery County. Fitzpatrick gained national notoriety and no shortage of Republican hatred earlier this year when he became one of only two Republican legislators to vote against Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” the second time it came up for a vote in the house.

Fitzpatrick proposed to Heinrich over the summer while in France. As People magazine put it, Fitzpatrick “got down on one knee while they were wandering through a lavender field at sunrise outside of Provence.” Awwwww.

Should be quite the wedding. I await my invitation.

Fad or Still Rad?

From the Inquirer: “Has Pickleball’s Popularity Peaked? These Philly Businesses Hope Not.” (Gotta be honest, every time I get a press release about yet another pickleball facility opening in the Philadelphia area, I think to myself, this is never going to last.)

From the Department of Ew…

A study you might not want to read: “Sewage Pollution in the Philadelphia-Camden Region.”

By the Numbers

$26.5 million: What you’ll need if you want to buy this glorious home in Avalon, though note that, in a rather unusual move, the seller will accept payment in crypto. It’s a great house, but I need someone to explain to me the whole crypto thing. Still.

#3: You might think that Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is the most influential person in the city right now. Alas, this is the place she falls in this brand new ranking of the most influential people in Philadelphia. You’ll have to click over to see who outranks her.

7 p.m.: Time on Monday night when PennDot will shut down the ramp from westbound I-76 to City Avenue for construction. The inconvenience is scheduled to last until Friday at 5 p.m.

Local Talent

Theater companies in Philadelphia are, obviously, competitors, so they don’t tend to promote a work that another theater company is doing. But three Philadelphia theater companies are flipping the, well, script on that to celebrate Philadelphia’s Pulitzer-winning playwright James Ijames. (You can read my interview with him here.)

This season, the Arden is presenting the Philadelphia premiere of his play Good Bones. Then the Wilma will stage his earlier work, The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington, which is a must-see. (I saw it years ago when it premiered.) And then Philadelphia Theatre Company has the world premiere of his new play, Wilderness Generation. So the three theaters have collaborated to create a $130 pass that gets you into all three shows. You can pick one up here.