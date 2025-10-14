Philadelphia Airport Refuses to Show Kristi Noem Video

Philadelphia International Airport Refuses to Show Kristi Noem Video

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport have the opportunity to see lots of things during their visit: fabulous artwork as part of PHL’s rotating exhibits; LEGO vending machines; long lines of people paying way too much for coffee at La Colombe; and a working Rube Goldberg machine. But one thing they will not be seeing is Kristi Noem’s new propaganda video blaming Democrats for potential flight delays and airport staffing shortages brought about by the federal shutdown, which, despite the fact that Republicans hold the White House, the Senate, and the House, is somehow the fault of Democrats.

Philadelphia International Airport is one of a growing list of airports around the country that are refusing to play the Noem video after the Transportation Security Administration made the request to show it. Some airports have said they are unable to show it for technical reasons, but in the case of Philadelphia, our airport has a rule against any displays that are political in nature. The Philadelphia airport does routinely display signs and videos generated by the Department of Homeland Security, but those are purely instructional and come without a political message.

“TSA’s top priority is to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe,” Noem, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, says in the video. “However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay.”

If you really want to see the video for yourself, I imagine it’s playing on a loop with the sound turned up to 11 in Florida.

Red October 2026?

While some think that Phillies manager Rob Thomas should get the boot, it sounds like the team plans to bring him back for another try.

It’s Better Than Eating It…

Leave it to Philadelphia to host a competition wherein sculptors turn scrapple into art. Ew. Just ew.

By the Numbers

25 to 50 years: Sentence a judge just handed down to the man who set fire to Governor Shapiro’s official residence. Cody Balmer pleaded guilty to a slew of charges, including arson and attempted murder.

$6: What one of the best burgers in Philly will cost you. Now that’s a good deal in these days when I can’t seem to get lunch without spending close to $20.

20: Number of times elementary school teacher Ellen Greenberg supposedly stabbed herself in Manayunk back in 2011. Soon after her death, the medical examiner understandably ruled it a homicide but then switched it to suicide. Ever since, Greenberg’s family has been fighting that decision, believing she was murdered. But the current medical examiner just issued their own ruling: suicide. If this has you scratching your head, you’re not the only one. For more on this controversial case, you can watch the new Hulu show Death In Apartment 603.

Local Talent

If you’ve been wondering what the Philadelphia music scene is like these days, this is the week for you. The annual Philly Music Fest kicked off on Monday and runs through October 19th at venues all over town. Twenty-two bands in total. Something for everyone. Plus, any leftover money after paying the bands and covering other expenses is donated to music-focused non-profits like Rock to the Future, Beyond the Bars, and the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra. (Don’t worry: I checked to make sure the money does, in fact, go to charity.) Full lineup here.