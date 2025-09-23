AIDS Walk Philly Bids Farewell After 40 Years

A final celebration will showcase the AIDS Walk’s legacy and continue the fight against HIV. Plus, the Simpsons vs. Delco man legal battle comes to a conclusion.

AIDS Walk Philly Bids Farewell After 40 Years

Since its first steps in 1987, AIDS Walk Philly has united tens of thousands of people and raised $18.5 million to support HIV prevention and treatment in the Philadelphia area. Now, the tradition is officially coming to an end. Action Wellness, which has long organized the walk, announced that this year will mark its official retirement. The decision comes after the closure of the AIDS Fund in 2024, along with rising costs and shifting resources in the fight against HIV.

“While we are sad to see this tradition come to a close, we look forward to continuing the work and honor the spirit of the Walk as we serve the community in other ways,” says Action Wellness executive director Mary Evelyn Torres. To celebrate the walk’s lasting impact, Action Wellness is teaming up with the William Way LGBT Community Center — where the first walk was organized — for an AIDS Walk Philly Retrospective on Sunday, October 19th.

The event will feature displays from past walks, guided tours, and a guest book for sharing memories. Attendees are encouraged to wear past walk gear or red to honor the cause. A suggested $25 donation will support the ongoing work of both organizations.

D’oh!

Last year, Victor Fiorillo told us about a lawsuit filed by 20th Century Fox against a Delco man for his Simpsons-themed pop-up bar, Moe’s Tavern. Well, last week, a federal court handed down a judgment against Media’s Joseph McCullough and his company JMC Pop Ups LLC to the tune of $1.26 million, citing the bar’s “blatant and repeated” copyright and trademark infringement. The order also requires the defendants to surrender all the Simpsons-related merchandise they were selling at the pop-up.

McCullough had previously been sued by Paramount over a Coming to America pop-up in Cherry Hill. (McDowell’s, which ironically was itself an IP rip-off!)

Drexel Scientist Refutes Trump’s Claim Linking Tylenol Use in Pregnancy to Autism

Yesterday, President Donald Trump made a “major medical announcement” that using acetaminophen (a.k.a. Tylenol) during pregnancy is linked to a “very increased risk of autism” in the developing baby.

This, of course, goes against decades of scientific evidence to the contrary. Drexel scientist Brian Lee weighed in at the Inquirer, citing his 2024 study published in JAMA which found no causal link between acetaminophen and autism after accounting for genetics through sibling analysis. “When you look at studies that have the sibling control analysis, there is no association of acetaminophen use with adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes,” Lee said. Medical guidance still recommends Tylenol during pregnancy to treat fever, which can itself be risky to the fetus.

Giddy Up

This weekend, Work to Ride will host the first-ever Philadelphia Arena Polo Championship, celebrating the grand opening of its brand-new indoor riding facility, the McCausland Arena. This is big news for the Philly nonprofit which had been raising money for the new facilities for years.

The horseback sport rode into the spotlight back in September of 2022 with the inaugural Philadelphia Polo Classic in Fairmount Park. As Sarah Jordan reported for us back then, an indoor equestrian facility was always the next chapter, allowing athletes to practice year-round.

You can get tickets for the event here.

Looking for more weekend plans? We’ve got you covered.

Local Talent

Prime Video just released the trailer for their upcoming documentary, Saquon, premiering October 9th. As the name suggests,

“This feature-length documentary — from executive producer Martin Scorsese — chronicles Saquon Barkley’s journey to Super Bowl glory with the Philadelphia Eagles, showcasing both his resilience through injury and contract disputes as an elite NFL running back, and his unwavering character as a devoted father, husband, and friend whose self-belief never wavered on or off the field.”

Take a look:

By the Numbers

14: New historical markers we’re getting in Philly. Last week, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission approved 45 new markers around the state, including 14 in Philadelphia County. People, places, and things receiving recognition range from baseball’s first female scout Edith “The Kid” Houghton to the Kensington Riots of 1844 to the Bellevue hotel. See the full list here.

870: Linear feet of material comprising the UArts archives that will now be housed at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania at 1300 Locust Street. This apparently makes it the “largest single collection in HSP’s 200-year history,” according to their press release announcing the acquisition. We’re just happy the archives — which include nearly 150 years of records, artwork, and more — will have a good home. A free community preview is planned for Saturday, November 8th.