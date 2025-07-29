Philadelphia Is Getting Yet Another New Local TV Face

Plus, the Italian Market says arrivederci to a true icon.

Kelsey Kushner Is Joining NBC10 in Philadelphia

Lots of shifting sands in the local media world of late. After two decades with the Preston & Steve show, Kathy Romano is out. Noted columnist and activist Helen Ubiñas just bid adieu to the Inquirer. Fox 29 just welcomed Morgan Parrish to the morning mix. And now NBC10 welcomes Delaware native Kelsey Kushner from a CBS affiliate in Baltimore.

She’ll join NBC10 as a reporter in August. And she’ll also do some weekend news anchoring. In Baltimore, Kushner was covering things like the opioid epidemic and gun violence, so she’ll be right at home in Philadelphia.

Prior to Baltimore, Kushner was working out of Fort Myers. Kushner graduated from the University of Delaware and, fortunately for her, is an Eagles fan.

Arrivederci

Giordano’s Fruit & Produce, a bona fide staple of the Italian Market, aka that produce shop that you see in Rocky, has closed. Now you know what happens when you have been getting your produce delivered from the Ack-a-me for the last four years. Good job!

Over the Bridge #1 …

Major kudos to the staffers at a Nifty Fifty’s location in South Jersey who stopped an allegedly drunk customer from getting behind the wheel with his six-year-old daughter. They stopped him from driving away and got the police there.

Over the Bridge #2 …

What’s with all of the worms in Wildwood?!

By the Numbers

8/14: Opening date for the first AmazonFresh store in Philly proper, making it six AmazonFresh supermarkets in the overall region. The new location will be in Northern Liberties. The idea behind these AmazonFresh stores is that you, assuming you have an Amazon account, just walk in, scan in, add whatever you want to your cart, scan out, and your tab is automatically computed based on what you add to the cart. No cashiers (unless you don’t have an Amazon app, in which case you do need to see a cashier). People love trying to figure out how to beat the system at the AmazonFresh stores, and I have heard of one hack that apparently works, but I don’t want to be an accessory to your shoplifting charge so …

71 degrees: Forecasted high for Friday in Philadelphia. It can’t come soon enough after all these heat warnings and advisories. Friday looks like it may be a bit rainy. But Saturday looks to be the perfect summer day in Philadelphia, and we haven’t had very many of those: 78 and sunny. Get it while you can.

18 miles: Length of a proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line that may be coming to South Jersey. Ever-growing Rowan University, which is in Glassboro, is a driving factor behind the project, which was first proposed a decade ago by a Rowan professor.

Local Talent

The BlackStar Film Festival kicks off on Thursday at the Perelman Theater inside the Kimmel Center. If you’re not familiar with this particular fest, it’s been growing and growing in Philly since its inception in 2012. Some have called it the “Black Sundance.” BlackStar features filmmakers of color from around the world and right here in Philly. And the Inquirer has this piece on some of the Philadelphians featured this year. There’s everything from a movie about a mermaid trying to find herself to a documentary about people who successfully navigate moving from prison to the outside world. Full schedule here.