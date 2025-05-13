Child-Sex Enthusiast Pete Rose Reinstated By Major League Baseball

In today’s sports news we didn’t need, Major League Baseball has reinstated former Phillies star Pete Rose, many years after rightfully canceling him due to his gambling practices. This clears his path to the Hall of Fame. And the smart money is on the Hall of Fame inducting him. Listen, I don’t care about the Hall of Fame, and I don’t care about Pete Rose gambling on baseball. But what I do care about is protecting children from predators. And, well, Pete Rose was a child predator. How do we know this? Because Pete Rose had sex with a child. He admitted to doing so.

Sure, you could argue that the girl was 16 and you could point out that Rose supposedly only had sex with her in a state where the age of consent was 16, if you actually believe that he only had sex with her in that state. And if you believe he didn’t have sex with her until she was 16, as if a grown man having sex with a 16-year-old girl is OK.

Here’s what the woman had to say about this a while back in a statement:

In 1973, when I was 14 or 15 years old, I received a phone call from Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds. Sometime after that, Pete Rose and I began meeting at a house in Cincinnati. It was at that house where, before my sixteenth birthday, Pete Rose began a sexual relationship with me.

I’m sure he waited until her 16th birthday to do so. Gimme a break.

In court documents, it was revealed that a friend of Pete Rose claimed that he had provided 12- to 14-year-old girls to Rose while Rose was in Florida.

So yes, a true hero Pete Rose was. Blech.

A Somber Anniversary

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the MOVE bombing. To mark the occasion, I refreshed “Son, They’re Going to Drop a Bomb”, the oral history I compiled after speaking with people who were there that tragic day. You can read it here. (If you’re wondering who that quote comes from, it was Frank Rizzo Sr. speaking to his son on the day of the incident.)

Think You’re a Baseball Geek?

Believe me, you’ve got nothing on these baseball fans who, as the Inquirer describes it, “play by 1864 rules, wear wool uniforms, and don’t use gloves.” Well, I guess everybody needs a hobby, right?

By the Numbers

1787: Year that the Constitution was first published. And now this hedge fund billionaire is loaning his first-edition copy to the Constitution Center for public viewing. He’s throwing in his prized copy of the Bill of Rights, too.

350,000: Travelers who could be impacted by a looming New Jersey Transit strike. If you’re planning to travel up to MetLife Stadium to see Shakira on Thursday and Friday, they’ve already canceled train service in anticipation of the strike. I think I’ll just stay home and watch the “Hips Don’t Lie” video for the thousandth time.

0: Days through Saturday that don’t have rain in the forecast. Boooo! That said, Sunday is supposed to be sunny and 81 degrees. Sounds like the perfect day to grab this delicious thing.

Local Talent

If you have absolutely no idea what the Philly music scene is like these days but want to find out, I have good news for you. Since 2017, Philly Music Fest has been booking a stellar lineup of all-local bands at its annual event. And they just announced their 2025 lineup here. Whether you are into Americana, jazz, rock, hiphop or punk, there is something for you hear. All you need to do is come and listen.