Philly Music Fest Is the Best Way to Learn About Our Music Scene

Here's the just-announced lineup.

Get our weekly picks of what to do this weekend and the latest on Philly's arts and entertainment scene.

I’ll never forget the first time I heard about Philly Music Fest. A publicist wrote me a note in 2017 saying that some local lawyer who is really into music was creating a music festival featuring Philadelphia bands.

The cynic in me rolled my eyes a bit, the idea that some lawyer could just snap his fingers and bring a music festival into existence. The title of my piece back then was “Could a Music Festival Produced By a Philly Attorney Actually Be Cool?”

Well, here it is 2025, and the Philly Music Fest has grown and grown and returns later this year. And, yes, it’s cool.

Billed as “The Best Week of Philly Music in Philly”, the fest runs October 13th through 19th and features 22 bands over seven nights at nine shows. And this isn’t a rock show or a hip hop show or a jazz show. This is a Philly music show and includes those genres as well as punk and Americana.

Here’s the just-announced 2025 Philly Music Fest lineup:

October 13th and 14th at Ardmore Music Hall

TBD. The website for the festival tells us to simply “stay tuned” for the lineup for the opening show. They bill this as a “surprise guest,” which I’m guessing means they don’t actually know who is playing yet. But given that previous surprise guests included Mt. Joy and Waxahatchee, I have a feeling the surprise guest will be an act capable of selling out a much larger venue than Ardmore Music Hall.

October 15th at Johnny Brenda’s

22-Degree Halo

Greg MendezSoup Dreams

October 16th at World Cafe Live

Matt Quinn

Grace Gardner

Black Buttafly

Archawah

October 17th at Underground Arts

The Wonder Years

Dryjacket

Public Works

Golden Apples

October 18th at Underground Arts

Kulfigirls

Caracara

The Wonder Years

October 18th at the Fallser Club

Catie Turner

Chioke

The Lunar Year

October 19th at Solar Myth

Nazir Ebo

Daniel Villareal

October 19th at Milkboy

Deadguy

Lastima

ShyGodwin

If you’re wondering what the Philly music scene is all about these days, this festival is one of your best opportunities to find out. Bonus: profits from the festival go to fund music education in Philadelphia.

“I want the Philly Music Fest to annually be the best week of music in Philly,” says aforementioned lawyer and founder Greg Seltzer. “Philly Music Fest is a chance to not only see headliners treat the local audience to unimaginable underplays at small venues, but we annually feature a curated lineup of emerging bands that are poised to break-out.”

Tickets, which vary from $20 to $50, go on sale this Friday at 10am.