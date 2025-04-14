The Josh Shapiro Arson Attack: What We Know. And What We Don’t.

Terrorism and attempted murder charges. Beer bottles filled with gasoline. And a suspect who says he would have beaten Shapiro with a hammer.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

What We Do and Don’t Know About the Josh Shapiro Arson Attack

The arson attack at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s house quickly made national — and even international — news on Sunday. And here’s what we know so far:

The attack occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. Governor Shapiro and his family were sleeping at his official residence in Harrisburg. Shapiro said he wasn’t even aware that there was a fire until a state trooper woke the family up just after 2 a.m. and evacuated them from the house.



At a press conference late on Sunday afternoon, authorities revealed that they had reviewed surveillance footage. According to investigators, the arsonist actively evaded security outside the property. He scaled a fence, broke a window on one side of the house, and threw something into the house through the broken window, igniting a fire. Then he broke a window on another side of the house, threw another object through that, and ignited a second fire. (Those objects turned out to be beer bottles filled with gasoline.) Then he fled the scene.



By the time Governor Shapiro and other officials held that press conference, police had already identified and arrested a suspect: 38-year-old Cody Balmer of Harrisburg. Prosecutors charged Balmer with aggravated arson, terrorism, recklessly endangering another person, attempted murder, burglary, and prowling. If you’re wondering about the terrorism charge, investigators say that applies because the arson was committed with the intention of influencing government “by intimidation or coercion.”



According to an affidavit of probably cause filed in the case, Balmer’s “ex-paramour” called police to tell them that Balmer told her that he was the arsonist. Balmer turned himself in and allegedly admitted that he had caused the fires, chillingly added that he would have beaten Shapiro with a hammer had Shapiro found him in the residence.



What we don’t know at this point is… why? There’s lots of speculation about motive, and Shapiro definitely alluded to antisemitism as a strong candidate for motive. “This type of violence is not okay,” Shapiro said at Sunday’s press conference. “This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society. And I don’t give a damn if it’s coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another, or one particular person or another. It’s not okay. And it has to stop… If he was trying to terrorize our family, our friends, the Jewish community who joined us for a Passover Seder in that room last night? Hear me on this: We celebrated our faith last night proudly, and in a few hours, we will celebrate our second Seder of Passover, again, proudly.” Police said that Balmer admitted to having “hatred” for Shapiro.



Because this is 2025, conspiracy theories about the Shapiro arson attack have crept up, including one suggesting that Shapiro set the fire himself. Idiotic.



This is a developing story that may be updated at any time.

In Case You’re Looking for the Portal… It’s moving to a new home. At City Hall. Adieu, LOVE Park.

In Case You’re Looking for a Meatball Shorti … There will soon be two fewer Wawas in Philadelphia where you can get them. Wawa is closing locations on the 6500 block of Frankford Avenue and the 6900 block of Castor Avenue this month. And so continues Wawa’s exit from Philadelphia. Here’s an interesting piece of Wawa trivia for you: There are now more Wawas in Florida than in Pennsylvania or New Jersey.

By the Numbers

56: Bus routes slashed by SEPTA in its new budget presentation.

$2.2 million: What it will cost you to by casino mogul Steve Wynn’s former penthouse in Atlantic City.

$31: Fine you’ll have to pay for parking in a street sweeping zone in Philly during the designated time. Yes, Philly is apparently sweeping streets again. The fines go into effect today.

37: Lead that Philly DA Larry Krasner has over challenger Pat Dugan, according to a poll Krasner’s campaign just released. The primary is May 20th.

Local Talent

There aren’t many artists who can say that they replaced Andy Warhol. But such is the case with Conshohocken resident Odili Odita, whose work just replaced Andy Warhol’s on the walls of MoMA. The project features something like 12,000 unique shades of paint.