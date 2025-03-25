Rep. Brendan Boyle Calls Trump’s Chiefs Invite “Sad, Pathetic”

It’s a “full-blown White House participation trophy,” says Boyle. Plus, the uncertain future of the Portal.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Brendan Boyle Calls Trump’s Chiefs Invite “Sad, Pathetic”

Remember when the Eagles won the Super Bowl? That was a good time. You know what was really great about it? The city seemed to unite in some uncomplicated joy that isn’t too common these days.

Well, like most things in 2025, that couldn’t last.

First, there was the awkwardness that President Donald Trump attended the game, clearly stating his preference for the Kansas City Chiefs (the QB’s wife is a fan), who proceeded to lose spectacularly to the Eagles, a team hailing from a city in which “bad things happen.” Trump didn’t last the whole game.

Then came the question of whether he’d even invite the Super Bowl champions to the White House, and, conversely, whether they’d accept. Back in 2018, the Eagles’ visit to Trump’s first-term White House … fell through, let’s say. This year, things looked to be a little more amicable, as the Eagles are planning to visit on April 28th. (Which and how many players remains to be seen, but still.)

Now Trump, bizarrely, said he’s also inviting the Chiefs to the White House. He claims it’s to celebrate their 2019 win, which couldn’t be celebrated in person because of COVID. They did, of course, get some White House celebrations for both their 2023 and 2024 Super Bowl wins, when Joe Biden was president.

Now U.S. Representative Brendan Boyle, who represents Northeast Philly, the River Wards, and parts of North Philly, is weighing in, calling this gesture “pathetic, sad,” and “a full-blown White House participation trophy.” Recounting Trump’s support of the losing team, Boyle called the invite “a fake celebration to cope,” adding that “no stunt or staged photo op” will erase that the Chiefs lost to the Eagles — and badly.

Look, for all we know someone from Trump’s team accidentally added the Chiefs to the group text inviting the Eagles to the White House and now it’s just awkward to be like “oops wrong text, sorry.” They’re not great about texting over there.

This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

Back in October, the Portal went live in LOVE Park, linking us up with a reciprocal livestream to Lithuania, Ireland, and Poland. It was cute while it lasted, but some were skeptical that sending a Portal to the town that took out hitchBOT was a good idea.

Well, hitchBOT had it coming, but aside from that, the Portal isn’t doing well. Earlier this year, someone stole its copper wire. Now it’s offline and covered in a tarp.

“Right now, we are working on plans for the future of the Philadelphia portal, as it is currently offline and will remain that way until we can find a new location for it,” said Joseph Callahan, director of Portals, in an email to press this morning. “Discussions are ongoing for when and where the Portal will be back online, and we will share more information on it when we can.” They plan to address the media tomorrow morning with an update.

Maybe it’s not us — maybe the Portal was cursed from the start. After all, Philly only got it after New York couldn’t act right and lost it due to “inappropriate behavior.”

Maybe We Can Have Nice Things!

It’s not the first thing that comes to mind, but the Philadelphia Zoo is also a garden — after all, “zoo” is short for “zoological garden.” Forty-two acres, to be exact. And it’s going to get even greener, thanks to a collaboration with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

First up, PHS are refreshing and “reimagining” the garden beds throughout the zoo, creating four distinct garden areas. Even better? The refresh will include a large-scale installation series called ZOOtopiaries, including five gigantic mosaic topiary scenes by Santoline Mosaiculture. The sculptures will be on view from April through October. Designs include giraffes, a preening peacock, a butterfly, a snail, and a school of fish.

By the Numbers

3: Years the Barbary has been closed. Well, good news: It’s reopening this Thursday night! Get ready to dance and make some questionable decisions!

250: New cherry trees expected in Philly in 2026. The Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Insurance Companies Foundation have pledged to plant the trees to commemorate America’s semiquincentennial celebration. Yay! Till then, here’s a roundup of where else you can find them around Philly.

$48 million: Cost of the new “Christian-to-Crescent Bridge,” which will connect the current southern end of the Schuylkill River Trail at Christian Street to the Grays Ferry Crescent segment at 34th Street. It’s all part of the project to extend the Schuylkill River Trail all the way to Bartram’s Garden, and it looks amazing.

2: Sleeps till it’s Phillies season again. They’ll be starting on the road, but that means tuning into the soothing, unhinged sounds of John Kruk’s on-air commentary. In our March issue, Jake Kring-Schreifels dives into what makes Kruk such a unique voice in the Phillies booth. From his no-nonsense takes on the team’s performance to his self-deprecating humor and random asides on everything from Dance Moms to giraffe encounters, he’s become the voice of the Phillies that fans didn’t just want — but needed.