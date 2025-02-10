Scenes From Philly’s Eagles Super Bowl Celebration

The city was electric and garbage trucks were scaled. It was pure joy.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

It wasn’t a dream.

Like, it was too easy. By halftime we were winning 24-0. To zero. Taylor Swift got booed for switching allegiances. President Donald Trump left the game early, as his favorite team to win was … not doing that. The final score of 40-22 doesn’t really capture the feeling of (cautious) inevitability that presided over much of the game. (The Eagles let their second string play towards the end to give them a chance to play in a winning Super Bowl.)

The parade is scheduled for Friday, so we’ll be gearing up to get back on Broad Street for more celebration. But for now, let’s look back at how we got here.

Philly fans were lined up outside bars and buying-last minute gear Sunday morning and the city was pure green jubilation.

Okay, okay, I know why you’re here. You wanna see some mayhem. Here we go.

Were there fans climbing poles? A couple, but this time around, garbage trucks seemed to be the Eagles’ perch of choice. Which … I guess that’s safer!

This guy brought a saxophone!

Some still preferred gathering on Broad … before the police starting pushing people back south.

This guy made a Twisted Tea box hat!

It wasn’t all wholesome fun. A fire broke out at 12th and Market, and while many poles weren’t climbed, one (with traffic lights) was taken down and smashed.

But let’s focus on the good times!

See you on Friday.